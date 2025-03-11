Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 12:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Amazon partners with Youth4Jobs to empower women sellers with disabilities

Amazon partners with Youth4Jobs to empower women sellers with disabilities

Under the partnership, Amazon Saheli programme will conduct workshops and provide onboarding and account management support for these women sellers

Amazon

The alliance aims to bridge the gap between talented women with disabilities and wider market opportunities. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E-commerce major Amazon India has partnered with Youth4Jobs Foundation to support women sellers with disabilities by providing essential resources, tools, and training to succeed in the digital e-commerce ecosystem.

Under the partnership, Amazon Saheli programme will conduct workshops and provide onboarding and account management support for these women sellers, according to a company statement.

The alliance aims to bridge the gap between talented women with disabilities and wider market opportunities, and help them leverage the Amazon platform to grow their business online, it said.

The women sellers will get hands-on training in digital marketing, performance marketing, product listing optimisation, and advertising solutions to help them establish a robust online business.

 

They will also get access to data-driven insights and metrics to attain a greater understanding of customer behaviour, expectations, and key market trends.

"Our collaboration with Youth4Jobs aims to support women with disabilities by providing them with the tools and opportunities to build successful businesses on our e-commerce platform. We believe this initiative will contribute to creating a more inclusive digital marketplace," said Gaurav Bhatnagar, Director of Sales, Amazon India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amazon India Amazon Disability women e-commerce companies

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

