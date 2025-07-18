Friday, July 18, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Star rating, QR code, origin: Labels on ACs, TVs, fridges to get a revamp

Star rating, QR code, origin: Labels on ACs, TVs, fridges to get a revamp

New BEE labelling rules will make appliance tags clearer and more useful with energy use, QR codes, and origin details to guide consumers toward efficient purchases

New labelling norms are being introduced for ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, ceiling fans, geysers, and solar PV modules.

Rimjhim Singh
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a major step to help consumers pick genuine and energy-efficient products, new labelling norms are being introduced for appliances such as ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, ceiling fans, geysers, and solar PV modules, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
The labels will soon carry more detailed and user-friendly information, including the product’s energy consumption, brand details, country of origin, star rating, and a QR code for traceability.
 
The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), under the Ministry of Power, issued a notification on July 10 for the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (Appliance Labelling) Regulations, 2025. These rules will replace older labelling guidelines for white goods and will also cover several commercial products.
 
 
Unlike current labels, which are not very informative, the new ones will be more transparent, the report said. The aim is to eliminate misleading claims and push for wider adoption of energy-saving appliances. Retailers will be required to ensure that labels are visible both in stores and on the products.   

New programme to replace old ACs with energy-efficient alternatives

 
The Ministry of Power, in coordination with the BEE, is developing a new initiative aimed at helping households replace air conditioners (ACs) older than a decade with newer, more energy-efficient alternatives. The proposed programme will likely include financial incentives to encourage the switch to five-star rated ACs, which consume much less electricity.
 
India has seen a sharp rise in AC sales, jumping from 8.4 million units in 2021–22 to nearly 11 million in 2023–24. This reflects growing demand for cooling, especially as temperatures continue to rise. According to government estimates, buildings in India used nearly 500 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity last year, with cooling accounting for around 25 per cent of this.
 
Most ACs over 10 years old are rated below three stars, making them significantly less efficient than current models. BEE states that replacing these with five-star rated units could help households save up to ₹6,300 annually in electricity costs while easing stress on the power grid during peak summer.
 

Mandatory temperature limits proposed to improve energy use

 
India is also considering setting a national temperature range for all air conditioners — including those in buildings and vehicles — to between 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius. This would be the first time such limits are made mandatory.
 
The idea is to reduce power demand spikes, lower electricity bills, and improve energy use efficiency. While some ACs currently allow settings as low as 16 degrees Celsius or as high as 30 degrees Celsius, the new rule would cap those extremes.
 
According to a 2020 BEE directive, all star-labelled ACs — whether for rooms or vehicles — must have a default setting of 24 degrees Celsius. Commercial buildings are allowed to adjust this range slightly, between 24 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, to balance comfort and power savings.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

