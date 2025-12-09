Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / EC has no legal right to conduct SIR, claims Congress' Manish Tewari

EC has no legal right to conduct SIR, claims Congress' Manish Tewari

He said the law stipulates that the panel be comprised of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and a cabinet minister

Congress MP Manish Tewari

The Congress leader said that BR Ambedkar ensured that the EC would be a permanent body.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday claimed that the Election Commission legally has no right to conduct the SIR and it must be stopped, as he asserted that many Opposition leaders as well as people now feel the need to raise questions over the poll body's neutrality.

Initiating a discussion on Election Reforms in the Lok Sabha, Tewari said the first election reform should be to amend the law of 2023 on the selection of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

He said the law stipulates that the panel be comprised of the prime minister, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and a cabinet minister.

 

"It is my suggestion that two members should be added to this panel -- the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

"If such a committee is formed then 'theek se khela hobega' and it will play an important role in removing the doubts over the Election Commission (EC)," Tewari said.

Also Read

Navjot Singh Sidhu with wife Dr Navjot Kaur

Punjab Congress suspends Navjot Kaur over '₹500 cr for CM chair' remark

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Share copy of latest party constitution in 30 days: EC to parties

Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan

Aviation monopoly dangerous, break IndiGo into 2 entities: Cong leader

Special Intensive Revision, SIR

StatsGuru: Half the nation's electoral power hinges on the SIR exercisepremium

Priyanka Gandhi

Congress likely to field Gogoi, Priyanka during Vande Mataram debate in LS

The Congress leader said that BR Ambedkar ensured that the EC would be a permanent body.

"It was expected of the EC that it will work as a neutral umpire, but regretfully I have to say that many members sitting on this side (pointing to opposition benches) and many people feel the need to raise questions over its neutrality," Tewari said.

He said Article 327 gave rights to the Parliament to make laws for the voters list and delimitation.

"I have to say with regret that the Special Intensive Revision (of electoral rolls) is being discussed throughout the country. The SIR is happening in many states, but I am saying with a lot of responsibility that legally EC has no right to conduct SIR," Tewari said.

"There is no provision for SIR in Constitution or in law. This is just a right to EC that if there is any thing wrong with the electoral roll of any constituency it can correct it for reasons that need to be recorded in writing and made public. Only then you can conduct SIR, you cannot do SIR for whole of Bihar or the whole of Kerala," the Congress leader said.

"If you have to do SIR then do it separately in constituencies where there is a problem with the electoral roll after recording the problems in writing and then only it can carry out SIR. I would like to ask the government where are the reasons in writing," he said.

"Stop this SIR. There is no provision in law which allows the SIR to go ahead. You will say that were the SIRs conducted earlier illegal, to which my answer is that multiple wrongs don't make a right," he said.

Tewari said that in India's democracy there are two stakeholders -- people who vote as electors and political parties that participate in the poll.

Constitution makers ensured that every Indian above 21 years has a right to vote at a time when voting right was given on narrow principles in various countries.

He said the biggest election reform was by then PM Rajiv Gandhi in 1988-89 by reducing the voting age from 21 to 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: 'Vande Mataram' an immortal symbol of national duty, says Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'

Laws must ease citizens' lives, not burden them, says PM Modi at NDA meet

medicine, Drugs

Respiratory drug sales surge in November as air quality continues to worsen

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena, BJP tie-up possible for municipal elections in Mumbai, elsewhere

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi as she turns 79

Topics : Election Commission of India Manish Tewari Congress Election Commission Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon