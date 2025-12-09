Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Laws must ease citizens' lives, not burden them, says PM Modi at NDA meet

Laws must ease citizens' lives, not burden them, says PM Modi at NDA meet

Briefing reporters after the meeting, which was attended by all NDA MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi gave very good guidelines for the lawmakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram'

The PM said no Indian should face any inconvenience as a citizen and everyone must ensure that rules and regulations are for the convenience of the common people and improve their lives | Screengrab

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no innocent Indian should face harassment or inconvenience due to any law or rule, and such measures should always be for the convenience of the common people.

Addressing an NDA parliamentary party meeting here, Modi also said reforms should be brought in all aspects of society and not just in the economy.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, which was attended by all NDA MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi gave very good guidelines for the lawmakers.

The PM said no Indian should face any inconvenience as a citizen and everyone must ensure that rules and regulations are for the convenience of the common people and improve their lives, he said.

 

"The prime minister said laws should not be a burden for anyone but should be for people's convenience. Rules and regulations must be for improving the system, not to harass people. There should be no law which harasses people without any reason," Rijiju said.

He said Modi told all NDA MPs that they should work together to accelerate development works at triple the speed and connect with youths, sports and other activities.

At the outset of the meeting, Rijiju said, Modi was felicitated for the NDA's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were among those present at the meeting held at the Parliament House complex here.

Modi was garlanded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, which went to polls last month, the NDA secured 202 seats, paving the way for JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for the 10th time.

Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

