Home / India News / EC holds nearly 5K meets with political representatives at various levels

EC holds nearly 5K meets with political representatives at various levels

The process involved engagements with over 28,000 representatives of political parties nationwide, the Election Commission (EC) said on Tuesday

The decision to hold the meetings was taken at a recent conference of CEOs held here. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

Seeking to resolve the issues of political parties, the Election Commission has held nearly 5,000 meetings with their representatives at different levels across the country.

In a span of 25 days, a total of 4,719 meetings were held, including 40 by state chief electoral officers (CEOs), 800 by district election officers, and 3,879 by electoral registration officers.

The process involved engagements with over 28,000 representatives of political parties nationwide, the Election Commission (EC) said on Tuesday.

The decision to hold the meetings was taken at a recent conference of CEOs held here.

The engagements were aimed to resolve any pending issues by the concerned competent authority at different levels.

 

An action taken report has been sought from all the states for further assessment. Any issue, if unresolved within the existing legal framework, will be taken up by the poll panel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Election Commission of India Election Comission chief election commissioner

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

