BJP to launch 'Choreder Panchali' to counter TMC's poll pitch in Bengal

BJP to launch 'Choreder Panchali' to counter TMC's poll pitch in Bengal

Assembly elections would be due in West Bengal in a few months, with the TMC aiming for a fourth consecutive term in power

LoP in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nandigram (WB)
Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday said the BJP will roll out 'Chorder Panchali' tableaux across his Purba Medinipur district to make the people aware of the alleged misdeeds of the Trinamool Congress government.

Adhikari alleged the 'Unnayaner Panchali' (chronicles of development) campaign launched by the TMC government were spreading lies about the Narendra Modi government and the opposition parties in the state.

"Though people can now see through the deceit of Trinamool Congress, still, the BJP needs to counter the campaign and make people see the real truth. From tomorrow, we will roll out 'Choreder Panchali' (tales of theft) tableaux across Purba Medinipur, including Nandigram," he told reporters on the sidelines of a rally in his constituency.

 

Addressing the rally, Adhikari alleged the Hindus of Nandigram were living in fear of "jihadi elements" sheltered by the ruling party.

"What happens when Hindus fail to unite can be clearly seen across the border in Bangladesh. At one point in time, Hindus were 30 per cent of Bangladesh's population, but have now declined to 7 per cent," he claimed.

"If Hindus of Nandigram do not unite, atrocities would increase further," he alleged.

TMC's state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said Adhikari was "playing the dangerous card of polarisation" to come to power.

"The people of Bengal will not fall prey to the gameplan of the BJP, which is citing the incidents of Bangladesh violence and sowing seeds of communal discord here," he alleged.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 9:29 PM IST

