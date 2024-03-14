ECI publishes details of electoral bond data on its website: See full list

The Election Commission of India (ECI) published the electoral bond details provided by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website on Thursday, a day prior to the deadline set by the Supreme Court (SC).

In compliance with SC's directive, SBI shared the information with the ECI on March 12 and presented the affidavit the subsequent day. Additionally, the top court had given the ECI time till 5 pm of March 15 to upload the data on its website.

“In compliance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions to the SBI, contained in its order dated Feb 15 & March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC NO.880 of 2017), data on electoral bonds has been supplied by the State Bank of India to the Election Commission of India, today, March 12, 2024,” the ECI had said.

ECI has uploaded the details regarding the 'Disclosure of Electoral Bonds submitted by SBI' into two sections on “as is where is basis”.





See full list: Donor wise According to the data shared by the electoral body, purchasers of electoral bonds encompass a range of entities such as Grasim Industries, Megha Engineering, Piramal Enterprises, Torrent Power, Bharti Airtel, DLF Commercial Developers, Vedanta Ltd., Apollo Tyres, Lakshmi Mittal, Edelweiss, PVR, Keventer, Sula Wine, Welspun, and Sun Pharma.





See full list: Party wise Likewise, political parties that have redeemed electoral bonds include the BJP, Congress, AIADMK, BRS, Shiv Sena, TDP, YSR Congress, DMK, JDS, NCP, Trinamool Congress, JDU, RJD, AAP, and the Samajwadi Party, as per the data.

Earlier, the apex court had set a deadline of March 6 for SBI to submit the data, and ECI was asked to make it public by March 13. However, the bank requested the court for an extension till June 30. This was challenged by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), nonprofit organisation in India, working on electoral and political reforms. Notably, ADR was among the petitioners who had opposed the electoral bonds scheme.

What are electoral bonds?

Electoral bonds were introduced in the country on January 28, 2017 by then Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley. The objective was to facilitate transparent political funding. These bonds, issued exclusively by SBI, serve as a designated financial instrument that offered individuals and corporate entities the opportunity to contribute funds to political parties discreetly, as the bonds bear no identification of the donor and the political party to which it is issued.

Electoral bonds were available in denominations of Rs 1,000 and could be acquired from SBI branches during specific periods stipulated by the government. Political parties could then redeem those bonds through their designated accounts within a prescribed timeframe.

The anonymous political funding via electoral bonds was made unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgement on 15 February 2024 and a five-judge Constitution bench mandated the EC to disclose donors, the amounts donated by them, and the recipients.

According to the affidavit submitted by SBI, between April 2019 and February 15, 2024, a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were issued before the Supreme Court invalidated the scheme, citing it as unconstitutional and arbitrary. Of these bonds, 22,030 were redeemed by political parties, while the remaining 187 were redeemed, with the funds deposited into the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, in accordance with regulations.