Prez Murmu hails India-EU FTA, manufacturing push in Parliament address

Why did the President highlight the India-EU free trade agreement?

In her Wednesday address to a joint sitting of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu hailed the conclusion of negotiations for the India-European Union (EU) free trade agreement. Murmu said the India-EU trade deal will spur manufacturing and services sectors and create job opportunities for the country’s youth.

What did Murmu say on global uncertainty and inflation control?

“Uncertainties arising from ongoing conflicts have also strained global stability and economy. Even amid these challenging circumstances, India continues to move ahead rapidly on the path of development,” the President said. Murmu added that India has improved its record in keeping inflation under control, directly benefiting the poor and the middle class.

What reforms and missions did the President underline?

The President addresses a joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session every year. Murmu said the government’s National Critical Mineral Mission, aimed at reducing dependence on other countries for essential minerals, is working in mission mode.

How did the President assess defence production and exports?

The President said India’s success in Operation Sindoor has increased trust in Indian defence platforms. She said defence production has surpassed ₹1.5 lakh crore and defence exports have crossed ₹23,000 crore. After Operation Sindoor, confidence in ‘Made-in-India’ defence platforms has grown stronger, she said.

What progress did Murmu cite on welfare schemes?

The President detailed progress in coverage of the government’s social welfare schemes. She mentioned 40 million pucca houses constructed in the last 11 years, including 3.2 million during the last year; piped water provided under the Jal Jeevan Mission to 125 million households in the last five years, including 10 million in the last year; and benefits worth more than ₹6.75 lakh crore transferred directly to beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer.

“At the beginning of 2014, social security schemes could reach only 250 million citizens. With continuous efforts of my government, about 950 million Indians have social security cover today,” she said.

What did the President say on manufacturing and exports?

Murmu said the country’s manufacturing sector has shown record growth. In the first five months of 2025–26, India’s smartphone exports crossed ₹1 lakh crore, she said, adding that in the current financial year India has started exporting electric vehicles to more than 100 countries.

How did the Opposition react during the address?

The President’s mention of the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme was met with loud protests from Opposition benches, with members demanding a rollback of the scheme.

What regional and social themes featured in the speech?

Murmu spoke at length about the government’s infrastructure push in eastern and northeastern India under its ‘Purvodaya’ emphasis, mentioning West Bengal, Odisha, Tripura, Assam and Sikkim. She said the government is working with full sensitivity for all, including Dalits, backward classes, marginalised and tribal communities.

What warnings did Murmu issue on technology and misinformation?

Murmu said her government is moving forward on the ‘Reforms Express’ path and that the goods and services tax reform has ensured savings of ₹1 lakh crore for citizens. She also warned about the misuse of artificial intelligence. “Deepfake, misinformation, and fake content are becoming significant threats to democracy, social harmony, and public trust. It is essential that all of you deliberate on this grave issue,” she said.

What historical and cultural references did the President make?

The President referred to “Macaulay’s conspiracies”, saying a sense of inferiority was instilled during the colonial period and that, for the first time since Independence, the Indian government has shown the courage to “strike a blow” against this mindset.

She also recalled contributions of social, religious and literary icons from poll-bound states, including Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Rabindranath Tagore, Thiruvalluvar, Srimanta Sankardev, Bhupen Hazarika and Sree Narayana Guru, as well as national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Ram Manohar Lohia.