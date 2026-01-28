Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, 4 others killed in Baramati plane crash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others were killed when a private aircraft crashed while landing at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

“A Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) aircraft, operated by VSR, crash-landed at Baramati airport early today. There were five persons on board, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar, along with two other personnel — one personal security officer and one attendant — and two crew members, comprising the pilot-in-command and the first officer,” the regulator said in a statement.

The DGCA confirmed that none of the five occupants survived the crash.

VSR refers to VSR Ventures Private Limited, a Delhi-based non-scheduled charter operator.

The Learjet 45 is a twin-engine midsize business jet developed by Learjet and later produced by Bombardier Aerospace, with first deliveries in 1998. The aircraft is widely used for corporate, charter and VIP transport, and typically seats eight passengers.

Over the past three decades, several senior Indian politicians have died in aircraft and helicopter accidents.

Dorjee Khandu, then chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, was killed on April 30, 2011, when the helicopter carrying him crashed in West Kameng district while flying from Tawang to Itanagar.

Earlier, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, then chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, died on September 2, 2009, after his Bell 430 helicopter crashed in the Nallamala forest during a flight affected by adverse weather conditions.

On March 31, 2005, Om Prakash Jindal, Haryana’s then power minister, and Surender Singh, the state’s agriculture minister, were killed when their helicopter crashed near Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Cyprian Sangma, Meghalaya’s rural development minister, died in a helicopter crash near Barapani Lake on September 22, 2004. On March 3, 2002, G M C Balayogi, then Speaker of the Lok Sabha, was killed in a helicopter crash in Andhra Pradesh.

Going further back, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Madhavrao Scindia died on September 30, 2001, when a private aircraft carrying him to Kanpur crashed in bad weather. On May 8, 2001, Dera Natung, Arunachal Pradesh’s education minister, was killed in a Pawan Hans helicopter crash in West Kameng district.