Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Vietnam, EU to announce comprehensive strategic partnership during visit

Vietnam, EU to announce comprehensive strategic partnership during visit

Vietnam has signed 17 trade pacts as it seeks double-digit expansion of its trade-reliant economy

www.shutterstock.com

Representative image from file.

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 10:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vietnam and the European Union are expected to announce a comprehensive strategic partnership as European Council President Antonio Costa begins his official visit to the Southeast Asian nation on Thursday. 
The agreement, which would be the first for the EU in Asean, follows numerous such deals Vietnam has inked — including with the US, China, Russia, Japan, India, UK, France and Australia — as its global economic and security role grows. Vietnam has signed 17 trade pacts as it seeks double-digit expansion of its trade-reliant economy.  
An upgrade in relations between the EU and Vietnam to a comprehensive strategic partnership would “send a powerful signal in an unsettled world — that the EU and Vietnam are choosing long-term cooperation over short-term hedging,” Costa said in an editorial.  
 
The expanding ties comes as President Donald Trump’s tariffs have roiled global trade and strained long-held alliances, prompting governments to expand trade and diplomatic ties with more countries. 
“The geopolitical situation is quite critical,” Julien Guerrier, EU ambassador to Vietnam, told reporters in Hanoi Monday.

Also Read

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK PM Keir Starmer takes 'China matters' message on first Beijing visit

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the nation on the eve of the 77th Republic Day. (@PresidentOfIndia/YT via PTI Photo)

Govt's 'Reforms Express' on fast track: President Murmu tells Parliament

GLP-1 weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy

GLP-1 therapies likely to become cheaper thanks to India-EU FTApremium

Banks

India allows European Union banks to open 15 branches in four yearspremium

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

EU's Legal Gateway in India: Faster, easier routes for students, workers

The push for upgraded relations “is a message to the world that we want to reinforce our partnerships with countries like India, like Vietnam,” he said. 
The EU is Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner, with two-way trade increasing 10 per cent -15 per cent annually to about $73.8 billion in 2025, according to Vietnam government data. The EU is among Vietnam’s top 10 foreign investors, with total FDI reaching about $30 billion. 
Economic ties between the two sides were boosted by the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which took effect in 2020 and eliminated nearly 99 per cent of tariffs, according to a post on Vietnam’s government website. The agreement increased bilateral trade by about 40 per cent , Costa said.  
Vietnam and the EU have also established a Defence and Security Dialogue mechanism.  
Closer diplomatic ties “would provide a stronger platform to deepen cooperation in areas that matter most: green energy, advanced technologies, skills, and security,” Costa wrote. 

More From This Section

Google AI Overviews

UK proposes forcing Google to let publishers opt out of AI summaries

Nouri al-Maliki

Al-Maliki stands his ground as Trump warns of ending US support for Iraq

IMF

Sri Lanka's fund facility to continue despite Cyclone Ditwah impact: IMF

Donald Trump, Trump

Massive armada heading to Iran, says Trump; urges Tehran to 'make a deal'

Police identified the man as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak

Man arrested after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar

Topics : Vietnam European Union International News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayBorder 2 Box Office Collection Day 5SBI Card Q3 ResultsUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedMaruti Suzuki Q3 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance