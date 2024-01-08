Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

ED raids premises of Karnataka Cong MLA Nanjegowda in money laundering case

The 61-year-old legislator represents the Malur assembly seat in Kolar district

Enforcement directorate

The office and plant of the milk cooperative in Kolar are also being searched, the sources said

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The premises of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda and some of his linked entities were raided on Monday morning by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.
The 61-year-old legislator represents the Malur assembly seat in Kolar district.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The officials of the central agency are covering the MLA's premises and those of his linked entities in Malur and Kolar as part of a investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.
The ED case of money laundering is understood to have been filed on the basis of some local police FIRs related to alleged irregularities in the appointment of staff in the Kolar-Chikkaballapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd (KOMUL), of which he is the president, and some other charges.
The office and plant of the milk cooperative in Kolar are also being searched, the sources said.
As per KOMUL, it is Karnataka's second highest milk producing district organisation.
"The area of operation is restricted to Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts having 2,919 villages of 11 revenue Taluks," it said on its portal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 Prize money: How much winner and runner-ups will get

3,110 money laundering, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs: Govt

Soren unlikely to appear before ED for questioning in money laundering case

ED attaches assets over Rs 57 cr in Karuvannur bank money laundering case

PayPal ruling may help India in FATF review of anti-black money regime

Mukesh Ambani owns type of Boeing involved in Alaska Air accident

Bilkis Bano case verdict: A complete timeline of how the case unfolded

Ram Mandir consecration to be live telecast at Times Square in New York

Delhi Airport wins arbitration against AAI, secures refund & payment waiver

Helicopter services for devotees ahead of Ram Temple consecration in UP

Topics : Karnataka government Karnataka Congress money laundering case Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon