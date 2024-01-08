ED raids premises of Karnataka Cong MLA Nanjegowda in money laundering case

The office and plant of the milk cooperative in Kolar are also being searched, the sources said

The premises of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda and some of his linked entities were raided on Monday morning by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The 61-year-old legislator represents the Malur assembly seat in Kolar district.

The officials of the central agency are covering the MLA's premises and those of his linked entities in Malur and Kolar as part of a investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The ED case of money laundering is understood to have been filed on the basis of some local police FIRs related to alleged irregularities in the appointment of staff in the Kolar-Chikkaballapur District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd (KOMUL), of which he is the president, and some other charges.

As per KOMUL, it is Karnataka's second highest milk producing district organisation.

"The area of operation is restricted to Kolar and Chikkaballapura districts having 2,919 villages of 11 revenue Taluks," it said on its portal.