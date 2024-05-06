ED recovers 'unaccounted' cash during raids at multiple locations in Ranchi

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday claimed to have recovered a huge amount of "unaccounted" cash during searches of premises allegedly linked to an aide of a state minister, official sources said.

Video footage shared by the sources showed wads of currency notes spread in a room that is alleged to be of the domestic help of the private secretary of rural development minister Alamgir Alam.









ED arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief… #WATCH | The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids at multiple locations in Ranchi. Huge amount of cash recovered from household help of Sanjiv Lal - PS to Jharkhand Rural Development minister Alamgir Alam, in Virendra Ram case.ED arrested Virendra K. Ram, the chief… pic.twitter.com/VTpUKBOPE7 May 6, 2024 ED sources said the cash was being counted to ascertain the exact amount.

The searches are linked to a money laundering case against the former chief engineer of the rural development department, Virendra K Ram, who was arrested by the ED last year.

Contacted by PTI, Alam said: "I have no official information regarding this so far."

"I have been watching TV and it says the premise is linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government," he added.