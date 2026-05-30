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Education system has fallen into hands of mafia: Kejriwal amid NEET row

'The country's education system has completely fallen into the clutches of the mafia', said former Delhi chief minister

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal criticises Centre over alleged NEET paper leak (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday slammed the central government over the alleged NEET paper leak, saying the country's education system has fallen into the "clutches of the mafia".

Reacting to reports that NEET papers would be transported to exam centres by the Indian Air Force, Kejriwal said that Centre has no intention of getting to the bottom of the paper leaks, and was instead making such bizarre moves (nautanki).

"Air Force will be used to prevent paper leaks in NEET. Will this stop paper leaks? How is our government talking like uneducated people? World over so many exams are conducted, have we ever heard any such bizarre thing " Kejriwal said in a post on X in Hindi.

 

"They don't even have the intention to stop paper leaks. The country's education system has completely fallen into the clutches of the mafia," the former Delhi chief minister said.

To fix this, everyone will have to come together and do something, Kejriwal said in a video message. "It won't happen with just one person doing something alone."  The country needs an educated prime minister, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Arvind Kejriwal NEET row NEET UG

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

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