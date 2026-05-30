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Home / India News / CUET-UG delayed at some centres due to technical issue, timing revised: NTA

CUET-UG delayed at some centres due to technical issue, timing revised: NTA

The issue has since been resolved and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, the National Testing Agency said

NTA, National testing agency

The NTA has also provided a helpline number +91-11-40759000 and email support cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for assistance | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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The CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch, the National Testing Agency said.

The issue has since been resolved and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

"TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET UG 2026 at some centres on Saturday. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged," the NTA said on X.

 

"Afternoon session timing (revised): Reporting/entry from 2:30 pm; examination begins at 4:00 pm instead of 3:00 pm," the NTA said.

Morning session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and are allowed to exit only after completion of the test.

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"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," the agency said.

The NTA has also provided a helpline number +91-11-40759000 and email support cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for assistance.

Introduced in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or CUET-UG, is a standardised, national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across central, state, and select private universities.

Replacing multiple entrance tests, CUET-UG aims to provide a uniform assessment platform. It evaluates candidates on language skills, domain-specific subjects, and general aptitude, aligning with the National Education Policy 2020 to promote inclusivity and equal opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : National Testing Agency Education ministry Education in India

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 1:22 PM IST

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