Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Eid bank holiday April 2024: Banks to remain shut in these states

Eid bank holiday April 2024: Banks will remain closed in several states due to Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 on April 10 and 11. Here's all you need to know

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Eid bank holiday April 2024 (Photo: Bloomberg)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a holiday list, and according to the list, banks in some states will remain shut on April 10 and April 11 for Ramadan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr). The commencement of Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the crescent moon's sighting, which is also a symbol of the Shawwal month beginning, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.

The lunar months typically span between 29 to 30 days, and Muslims often await confirmation of the Eid's date until the evening preceding its arrival.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In which states banks are closed on Thursday for Eid-Ul-Fitr?

On April 10, Banks will remain shut in Kerala and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
On April 11, Banks will remain closed in most of the states except Kerala, Chandigarh, Sikkim, and Himachal Pradesh because of Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr) (1st Shawaal).

Upcoming Bank Holidays on April 2024

April 13 - Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival: Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar.
April 14 – Sunday
April 15 - Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day: Banks will remain closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.
April 16 - Shree Ram Navami (Chaite Dasain). Banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.
April 20 - Garia Puja: Banks will remain closed in Tripura.
April 21, 2024 - Sunday.
April 27, 2024 - fourth Saturday.
April 28, 2024 - Sunday.

Will digital banking services remain active during bank holidays?

Yes, digital facilities will remain active for all the banks, even on bank holidays. One can access Internet banking and mobile banking services like fund transfer, loan application, deposit management, etc. 

The Reserve Bank of India categorises holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays, and Bank Account Closing Holidays.

This categorisation ensures that banking operations will operate smoothly, allowing customers to plan their bank visits and financial activities accordingly. 

Also Read

Eid-Ul-Fitr: Wishes, messages, quotes and social media status for sharing

Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here are the 20 best wishes, messages, and quotes

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Here's the moon sighting date in India, UAE, US and more

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today due to Guru Nanak Jayanti

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: When the crescent moon sighting will be seen in countries

No, India did not interfere in elections: Official Canadian investigation

Water supply to breweries might be curtailed in Marathwada region

Misleading ad case: Ramdev, Balkrishna tender 'unconditional' apology to SC

India elected to several UN bodies, wins significant re-election to INCB

Liquor policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against arrest

Topics : Eid Eid-ul-Fitr festivals India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon