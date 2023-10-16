close
ECI has given less time for 1st phase of Chattisgarh polls: TS Singh Deo

On Sunday, the Congress announced the first list of 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections

TS Singh Deo

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 1:47 PM IST
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo said on Monday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has given very little time for the first phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh.

"On November 7, the first phase of [Assembly] elections will take place. For these 20 seats, the ECI has given very little time. In this little time, the Congress will get to the activities of making all the preparations, filing nominations, seeing the Dussehra celebrations and other festivals, meeting with the people, and performing better in the elections," TS Singh Deo was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Sunday, the Congress announced the first list of 30 candidates for the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. The first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will take place on November 7, while the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will vote on November 17.

Also Read: Shah to be present while BJP candidates file nomination in Chhattisgarh

The ruling party in the state has fielded Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Patan and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo from Ambikapur.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Girish Devangan has been nominated to contest against BJP leader and former state chief minister Raman Singh in Rajnandgaon.

Congress leader Taradhwaj Sahu will contest the polls from Durg (Rural), Ravindra Choubey from Nawagarh, Yashoda Verma from Khairagarh, Vikram Mandavi from Bijapur, Lakheshwar Baghel from Bastar, Deepak Baiji from Chitrakot and K Chavindra Karma Dantewada. 

Also Read: Will try to continue work we started five years ago: Chhattisgarh Dy CM

The election in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases, with the first round of voting on November 7 and the second round on November 17. The results will be declared on December 3. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

