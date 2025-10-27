Election Commission announces phase two of SIR in 12 states: Check details

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced the rollout of phase two of special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states.
“Political parties have raised the issue of quality of electoral rolls on several occasions,” Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, adding that all the states that have Assembly elections in 2026 will go under electoral revision.
“…In the states where SIR will be conducted, electoral rolls will be frozen at midnight today. Later, voters will be given unique enumeration forms with all details," CEC said. He added that training of polling officials for phase two of SIR to begin on Tuesday.
The states that will go under the electoral revision include:
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Goa
- Puducherry
- Chhattisgarh
- Gujarat
- Kerala
- Madhya Pradesh
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- West Bengal
- Tamil Nadu
- Lakshadweep
The Election Commission said draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, and the final publication of electoral rolls will be declared on February 7, 2026. Revision of electoral rolls in Assam to be announced separately, CEC Gyanesh Kumar said.
CEC also said that while Aadhaar is not proof of citizenship, it can be used as an identity document during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Here is a detailed timeline of phase two SIR
- Printing/training: October 28 to November 3
- Enumeration phase: November 4 to December 4
- Publication of draft electoral rolls: December 9
- Claims & objection period: December 9 to January 8, 2026
- Notice phase (Hearing & Verification): December 9 to January 31, 2025
- Publication of Final Electoral Rolls: February 7, 2026