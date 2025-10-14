Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bihar polls: Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on EC radar

Bihar polls: Bulk SMSes, voice messages during 'silence period' on EC radar

No political advertisements are to be released to any internet-based media/websites, including social media websites, by political parties or candidates without pre-certification

The MCMCs will also keep a strict vigil on suspected cases of paid news in the media and take suitable action.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Bihar prepares for phase one of assembly polls on November 6, the Election Commission has warned that bulk SMSes and audio messages during the 48-hour 'silence period' which starts before the conclusion of voting, is prohibited.

In a note issued on October 9 outlining campaigning restrictions, the poll authority said, political advertisements on any election matter in TV, cable networks, radio, cinema halls, use of bulk SMS/voice messages, audio visual displays in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll for any election in the polling area is prohibited.

 

Separately, in a statement on Tuesday, the EC said it has issued orders on October 9, requiring every registered and national and state political party and every contesting candidate to apply to the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) for pre-certification of all political advertisements on electronic media, including social media before publication.

MCMCs have been constituted at the district and state levels for pre-certification of political advertisements as per the prescribed guidelines.

No political advertisements are to be released to any internet-based media/websites, including social media websites, by political parties or candidates without pre-certification from the respective MCMC, it cautioned.

Given the penetration of social media in the electoral landscape, candidates have also been instructed to share the details of their authentic social media accounts at the time of filing nomination.

Citing provisions of the electoral law and a subsequent Supreme Court directions, it said political parties should also submit a statement of expenditure incurred on campaigning through internet, including social media websites to the ECI within 75 days of the completion of the assembly elections.

"Such expenditure, among other things, shall include payments made to internet companies and websites for carrying advertisements and also campaign related expenditure on development of content and operational expenditure incurred to maintain their social media accounts," the election watchdog noted.

Bihar goes to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, while counting takes place on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

