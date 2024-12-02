Business Standard
Home / India News / Engine fire grounds flight in Kuwait, passengers claim visa discrimination

Engine fire grounds flight in Kuwait, passengers claim visa discrimination

Gulf Air flight engine fire: In the absence of transit visas, many India passengers were unable to step out of the airport premises and had to endure the long wait on the terminal floor

Gulf Air flight

The Indian Embassy announced that an alternate flight was scheduled for 3.30 am on Monday (December 2), and the stranded passengers finally departed at 4.34 am. | Credit: X@IndiaInKuwait

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Around 60 passengers, mostly Indian, were stranded at Kuwait International Airport for over 13 hours on Sunday night, December 1 after their Gulf Air flight from Mumbai to Manchester was diverted due to a technical issue. The passengers alleged the airline handled the situation poorly, with complaints of inadequate food, accommodation, and basic assistance.
 
Passengers claimed discrimination in the airline’s response. Without transit visas, many passengers were unable to leave the airport and had to endure the long wait on the floor of the terminal. Those with UK, US, or EU passports were offered hotel accommodation, while others were left in the terminal. Necessities such as water, food, and blankets were not provided initially, leading to frustration among travellers.
 
 
One passenger shared their experience mentioning, “They told us only passengers eligible for a transit visa could be accommodated in hotels. For others, it took hours to even access the airport lounge.”
 
Gulf Air flight engine fire: Indian Embassy intervenes  
The incident gained attention on social media, prompting the Indian Embassy in Kuwait to step in. The embassy officials liaised with airport authorities and the airline to address the passengers’ concerns. They managed to arrange temporary accommodation for senior citizens and families with infants at the airport. However, the situation for many others remained unclear.
 

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to watch 'Sabarmati Report' film in Parliament

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE: LS, RS adjourned after protests over Adani issue, Sambhal violence

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Jute Plants

Digital Agriculture Mission: Centre asks states to make farmer IDs faster

Farmer Protest, Farmer March, Delhi Chalo

Farmers march to Delhi today: What are their demands and routes to avoid

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protests by opposition over Adani

 
The Indian Embassy announced that an alternate flight was scheduled for 3.30 am on Monday (December 2), and the stranded passengers finally departed at 4.34 am. Embassy officials were present at the airport until the flight’s departure. Gulf Air has not yet commented on the matter.
 
What is a transit visa?
A transit visa allows travellers to pass through a country en route to another destination. These visas are typically short-term and valid for a few hours or days, depending on the country and purpose of travel. There are two main types:   
- Direct airside transit visa: For staying within the airport during a layover.  
- Visitor in-transit visa: For leaving the airport temporarily during a layover.  
 
Transit visas have a specific period when it’s valid, but this doesn’t determine how long you can stay. The transit country decides the allowed stay duration, usually from hours to days.
 
It is important to adhere to the visa’s conditions, as overstaying or leaving restricted areas without permission can lead to legal issues. Transit visas differ from other visa types and are specifically designed for travellers passing through a country without extended stays.

Also Read

Flights

Centre issues new guidelines to handle bomb threats on flights; details

Airport, Passengers, air passengers, people

Airfare pain eases as pricing power swings back to passengers after Covid

Air India

All passengers, crew land safely: Air India after flight diverted to Russia

Airport, passengers

Thiruvananthapuram Airport witnesses 21% surge in passenger traffic

Airport, passengers

USTSA seeks one-stop pact with India to end rescreening of passengers

Topics : Air passengers Indian visa Gulf airlines Kuwait Airports Indian embassy Manchester City Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon