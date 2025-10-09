Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Environmental public hearing of 1000 MW Naying project to be held in Nov

Environmental public hearing of 1000 MW Naying project to be held in Nov

The project received Central Electricity Authority concurrence in 2013, and the construction work was expected to start in 2015

Photo: Pexels

he project received Central Electricity Authority concurrence in 2013. Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Itanagar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The environmental public hearing for the 1,000 MW Naying hydroelectric project will be held in Arunachal Pradesh's Shi-Yomi district on November 12, an official said.

Shi-Yomi deputy commissioner Tungge Loya, in a circular on Wednesday, asked the general public of the project-affected locality to attend the hearing at Yapik community hall in the district on November 12.

The proposed 1000 MW is a run-of-the-river project over Siyom (Yomgo) river and the project will be implemented by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO). The construction work, including a concrete dam, an underground powerhouse and a tunnel is likely to begin around 2028, and the project is planned for commissioning by 2032.

 

The project is expected to generate 4,966.77 GWh of electricity.

The project received Central Electricity Authority concurrence in 2013, and the construction work was expected to start in 2015, but environmental and social considerations have hampered it.

The project requires diversion of significant forest land and will impact tens of thousands of trees. Additionally, the project faced protests related to concerns about dams and their environmental and social impacts.

On October 7, during the Cabinet Aapke Dwar at Miao in Changlang district, the state government had approved the formation of joint venture companies between NEEPCO and Arunachal Pradesh Hydropower Corporation Ltd to advance the state's hydro power mission under Decade of Hydro Power (2025-35), targeting 19Gw capacity and attracting investments, creating jobs and contributing to India's net-zero goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prime Minster Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi BJP's new office | Photo: X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi welcomes agreement on first phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan

cough syrup

DCGI issues directive after 20 child deaths in MP linked to Coldrif syrup

Sresan Pharmaceuticals' manufacturing unit, where the pharma company made its Coldriff cough syrup that allegedly killed 17 children in Madhya Pradesh

Coldrif cough syrup case: Sresan Pharma owner arrested in Chennai

Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai Metro Line-3 fully operational after PM Modi inaugurates final phase

Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai

Keir Starmer looks to India for digital ID example ahead of UK rollout plan

Topics : hydropower hydropower projects Hydropower sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateCA Final Result DateUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon