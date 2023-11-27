Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Evaluating list of hostages to be released today, says Israel govt

As per the news report, Hamas has expressed willingness to extend the truce and the two sides are reportedly holding negotiations on such an extension

israel

Dr Efrat Bron-Harlev said,

ANI Middle East
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Discussions are ongoing regarding a list of hostages to be released today that was received overnight and is being "evaluated," the Israeli Prime Minister's Office Minister's Office-Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing has announced in a statement. It further said that additional information will be issued when possible.
Taking to X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated, "Announcement by the Prime Minister's Office-Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing: Discussions are being held on the list that was received overnight and which is now being evaluated in Israel. Additional information will be issued when possible."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Israel has received the list of 11 hostages that are set to be released today after 52 days of being in captivity in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media outlets report. According to the report, families of the victims have not been notified whether their loved ones are on the list of hostages that are set to be released today.
It is pertinent to note here that so far, Hamas has released 39 abductees in the first three days of a temporary ceasefire deal. According to a temporary ceasefire deal, 50 hostages will be released in four days in return for 150 Palestinian security prisoners. The deal can be extended by a day for every 10 additional hostages set free.
As per the news report, Hamas has expressed willingness to extend the truce and the two sides are reportedly holding negotiations on such an extension.
Meanwhile, families are being reunited and the check-up of 17 people, including nine children, who were released from Gaza on Sunday evening was being done by medical staff, The Times of Israel reported.
Dr Efrat Bron-Harlev said, "The physical condition of the nine children and two mothers is stable." She said that they will also undergo psychological assessments."
Among the freed hostages at Schnieder are four members of the Almog-Goldstein family - mother Chen and children Gal (9), Tal (11) and daughter Agam (17). Their father, Nadav, and their older sister, Yam, were killed during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, The Times of Israel reported.

Also Read

National Chai Day: History, Importance, Celebration, Quotes for chai lovers

Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages under a cease-fire deal: Israeli media

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Killed top Hamas commando who led assault on Israeli communities: IDF

US to provide full support in recovery to 2 American hostages Hamas freed

Will rename Hyderabad as Bhagyangar if BJP comes to power: Kishan Reddy

Bengaluru airport won't ask you to put gadgets in plastic trays. Here's why

War against militancy in Jammu and Kashmir not fully over: DG Police

Trapped workers talking to kin, counsellors daily to stay motivated

India faces queries from WTO on PMGKAY extension and rice export ban

Speaking to Channel 12 News, the children's aunt Inbar Goldstein said, "The Almog-Goldstein family is again among us in Israel." She said, "They are okay, in good condition and they are smiling. They know about the enormous tragedy that befell their family on that same black Shabbat. Now they will take time for a deep breath, to truly smile, and to start to pick up the pieces and continue the campaign until all the hostages are returned healthy and whole," The Times of Israel reported citing Channel 12 News.
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip where he received security briefings with commanders and soldiers.
Taking to X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited in the Gaza Strip, where he received security briefings with commanders and soldiers and visited one of the tunnels that has been revealed. "We are continuing until the end - until victory. Nothing will stop us. Am Yisrael Chai.
Topics : israel Politics Gaza palestine

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon