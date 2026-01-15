Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Ex-Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh to head ITBP; Praveen Kumar named BSF DG

Ex-Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh to head ITBP; Praveen Kumar named BSF DG

Kapoor, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre, was in October last year, sent on leave following a controversy over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been holding additional charge of DG, BSF since November 30, following the superannuation of Daljit Singh Chawdhary (File Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor was on Wednesday appointed as the director general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), entrusted with the task of guarding the country's frontier with China.

He succeeds incumbent Praveen Kumar, who has been named the new head of the Border Security Force (BSF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kapoor, a 1990-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Haryana cadre, was in October last year, sent on leave following a controversy over IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's alleged suicide. He was then posted as the Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana.

Puran, a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7. In an eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind, he had accused several senior officers, including Kapoor, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

 

The Haryana government last month relieved Kapoor from the charge of state DGP.

Also Read

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Anand Swaroop appointed special secy at MHA; Anupama Nilekar named NHRC DG

fentanyl, drugs, heroin

Punjab police, BSF recover 20 kg heroin, arrest 4 in cross-border bust

Breakdown of the Himkavach (Photo: DRDO; Graphics: Blueprint design desk)

Holding the frigid groundpremium

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah chairs Parl panel meet in Andaman, stresses cybercrime strategy

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah set to arrive in Andamans to chair Parl panel meeting on Jan 3

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as DG, ITBP for a period up to October 31, 2026, the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Incumbent ITBP chief Kumar has been named the new DG, BSF. He has been appointed to the post for a period up to September 30, 2030, the date of his retirement, it said.

Kumar, a 1993-batch IPS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been holding additional charge of DG, BSF since November 30, following the superannuation of Daljit Singh Chawdhary.

The BSF primarily protects the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

shimla fire, fire, forest fire

Forest fire rages on in Uttarakhand's Chamoli; aerial survey intensified

Mumbai: Polling officials collect EVMs and other election material at a distribution centre, a day before Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

BMC polls begin: Why Mumbai's civic body election carries high stakes

Amrit Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat

9 Amrit Bharat Express trains to be flagged off soon: Check route, fare

Modi, Narendra Modi

Army Day 2025: PM Modi, Prez Murmu salute Indian Army for selfless service

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

BMC elections see 6.98% voter turnout in first two hours of polling

Topics : ITBP Indo-Tibetan Border Police BSF Home Ministry Ministry of Home Affairs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance