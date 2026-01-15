9 Amrit Bharat Express trains to be flagged off soon: Check route, fare

The Ministry of Railways is set to launch nine new Amrit Bharat Express trains in a week. These non-AC trains will start from West Bengal and Assam and pass through seven other states, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

What are Amrit Bharat Express trains?

The Amrit Bharat Express is a new category of long-distance passenger trains designed mainly for high-demand routes. These trains are non-AC and locomotive-hauled, focusing on carrying large numbers of passengers, especially during festival seasons and peak travel periods.

While fares are kept low, the trains offer upgraded facilities compared to regular passenger services.

ALSO READ: Train fare calculation a 'trade secret' under RTI law, Railways tells CIC The first Amrit Bharat Express trains were introduced in December 2023. So far, 30 such services are already running across the country, and nine more trains will be added within a week.

List of nine new Amrit Bharat Express routes

The newly announced services will operate on the following routes:

• Guwahati (Kamakhya) - Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express

• Dibrugarh - Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express

• New Jalpaiguri - Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express

• New Jalpaiguri - Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express

• Alipurduar - SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express

• Alipurduar - Mumbai (Panvel) Amrit Bharat Express

• Kolkata (Santragachi) - Tambaram Amrit Bharat Express

• Kolkata (Howrah) - Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express

• Kolkata (Sealdah) - Banaras Amrit Bharat Express

Amrit Bharat Express: Fare structure

ALSO READ | No waiting list, no RAC: Vande Bharat Sleeper train fare, route, features Amrit Bharat Express offers non-AC sleeper class travel at affordable rates. The fare is around ₹500 per 1,000 kilometres for long-distance journeys. The Indian Railways said that there is no dynamic pricing.

Amrit Bharat Express: Key features

The trains come with several modern features:

• Improved seating and sleeper berths with better cushioning

• Modern toilets with electro-pneumatic flushing systems

• Fire suppression systems and emergency safety features

• Facilities for divyangjan passengers

• Fast charging points and pantry cars for long journeys

• A total of 22 coaches: 12 second-class 3-tier sleeper coaches, eight general-class unreserved coaches and two guard/luggage coaches

• CCTVs in all coaches, fire detection systems and emergency talk-back units for communication with the train manager