PWD seals Delhi CM official residence. Atishi's belongings removed

PWD seals Delhi CM official residence. Atishi's belongings removed

Delhi CM Atishi asked to vacate Civil Lines bungalow by PWD, sparking a fresh controversy. AAP claims formalities were followed, but PWD says the official handover is still pending

Atishi Marlena, Atishi

Delhi chief minister Atishi (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two days after moving into the Civil Lines bungalow that was previously occupied by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM Atishi was asked to vacate the premises by the Public Works Department (PWD), which she oversees.

This incident has intensified the controversy surrounding the CM’s residence. While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claims that Atishi moved in after completing the necessary procedures, the PWD maintains that a formal handover of the property from Kejriwal has not yet occurred.
 

According to PWD officials, the bungalow has now been sealed.

Fresh controversy around CM residence

Calling the move unprecedented, the CM’s Office said, “For the first time in the history of the country, the Chief Minister has been asked to vacate her house. The L-G has forcibly removed CM Atishi’s belongings at the behest of the BJP. Preparations are underway on behalf of the L-G to allot the CM’s residence to a big BJP leader. The BJP, which has been in exile in Delhi for 27 years, now wants to capture the CM’s residence.”
 

Kejriwal, who resigned on September 17 following his release on bail, had vacated the bungalow last Friday. PWD officials confirmed that while Atishi has possession of the keys, she lacks an official allotment letter. Sources report that PWD officials visited the bungalow on Wednesday morning and retrieved the keys from Atishi by the afternoon.

New inquiry amid CM bungalow controversy 

This isn’t the first time the residence has sparked controversy. Last year, Kejriwal and his party were criticised by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over allegations of irregularities in the building’s reconstruction. The house, initially allotted to Kejriwal in 2015, was rebuilt in 2020-21.

Following allegations of irregularities and cost overruns in the renovation, the Vigilance Department launched an inquiry, and 10 PWD officials faced disciplinary action. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also investigating the matter.

In a related development, the Directorate of Vigilance issued a show cause notice on Tuesday to three officials, including the CM’s special secretary, for not handing over the keys to the bungalow despite instructions from the PWD. Two section officers who had served in Kejriwal’s camp office were also served notices. The officials have been given seven days to respond.

[With agency inputs]

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

