Kerala final electoral roll out following SIR; voter count at 26.9 million

The ECI on Saturday published the final electoral roll in Kerala after the SIR exercise, with the total number of voters in the state standing over 26.9 million.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) shared a link - http://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in - that enables the public to check their names on the updated list.

According to data released by the ECI at a press meet here on Friday, the fresh electoral roll has 2,69,53,644 voters, compared to 2,78,50,855 prior to the commencement of the SIR in October last year.

As many as 8,97,211 voters have been removed following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the ECI said.

In the revised list, the total number of male voters is 1,31,26,048, female voters 1,38,27,319, and transgender voters - 277, officials said.

The number of overseas voters in the updated roll is 2,23,558, while service voters stand at 54,110.

ECI officials said that 36.88 lakh voters were issued notices for hearing as part of the SIR proceedings, and 53,229 were excluded from the final list.

Meanwhile, the voter list of the State Election Commission, based on which the 2025 local body elections were conducted, had 2,86,07,658 voters.

The ECI said an additional 4,01,368 applications for correction, inclusion and deletion were received between January 31 and February 16.

ECI has said that aggrieved voters can approach them after the release of the final list for inclusion or deletion. Also, the final list will be provided to political parties for verification.

Names can be added to the electoral roll till the last day of filing nominations for the assembly election, officials added.