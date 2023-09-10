Finmin, World Bank to work closely to create market structure from CSR

The World Bank and the finance ministry on Sunday agreed to work closely to create a market structure from the CSR demand side for maximising social impact.

World Bank President Ajay Banga, who was in Delhi to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, on Sunday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The two leaders during the bilateral meeting discussed the outcomes of G20 India Presidency, the evolution of the World Bank Group and their engagement with India through knowledge exchange and financial assistance for developmental projects, among other issues.

"During the meeting, Mr. Banga agreed to work closely with the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance @FinMinIndia to create a market structure from the Corporate Social Responsibility #CSR demand side for maximising social impact," the ministry said in a post on X.

The finance minister stated that she looks forward to the leadership of the World Bank President in taking forward the recommendations on the triple agenda contained in the Volume-1 of the Independent Experts Group on Strengthening Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).

The Independent Experts Group, chaired by Harvard University President Emeritus, Lawrence Summers and co-chaired by N K Singh former Chairperson, Fifteenth Finance Commission of India, submitted Volume I in July suggesting a triple agenda to harness the potential of MDBs.

Also Read Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR Asia leads 'back to office' effort; nearly 50% say will quit if no WFH Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden ILO analysing work conditions in India, report expected by Jul-Aug: Report Make global family a reality: PM Narendra Modi's G20 Summit signoff India-US partnership rooted in Mahatma's principle of trusteeship: Biden Vice President Dhankhar congratulates 'Bharat' for successful G20 Summit G20 Summit: Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur brings millets to the global palate Punjab to host three-day tourism summit from September 11, says CM Mann

These include efforts to tackle global challenges, alongside their core mission of poverty reduction and shared prosperity; to triple their sustainable lending level by 2030 and to enhance their financial strength to capital adequacy improvements and general capital increases.

The Finance Minister and the World Bank President stated that they look forward to Volume 2 of the report that will be submitted during the 4th Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors FMCBG Meeting in Morocco in October.

During the meeting, the World Bank team apprised the ministry of the developments and progress in sectors of Municipal Financing, Logistics, Skilling, Knowledge Partnership, Solar energy in the Agriculture sector, among others.