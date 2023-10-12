close
Mumbai: Adani announces subsidised power tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Adani Electricity to provide uninterrupted power supply to Navratri/Durga Puja pandals offering electricity at subsidised residential rates within 48 hours after receiving the applications

Durga Puja festival

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Great news for all the Mumbaikars celebrating Navratri/Durga Puja as Adani Electricity is offering uninterrupted power supply at subsidised residential rates to Navratri/Durga Puja pandals. The Adani group is committed to providing uninterrupted power supply to Mumbaikars during the Navratri/Durga Puja Festival.

This assistance from Adani Electricity will play a significant role in reducing the power supply cost to a greater extent.

Application for subsidised rates

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd will provide subsidised residential tariff rates to Navratri/Durga Puja Pandals within 48 hours after receiving the applications. Navratri/Durga Puja Pandals can visit the Adani Electricity website, i.e., www.adanielectricity.com and apply for the power connection or they can also opt to visit their nearest Adani Electricity office for assistance.

To maintain the constant supply of electricity, the power utilities will also have operation squads. 

Serious action against pilferer

Adani Electricity also appealed to all the organisers of Navratri or Durga Puja Pandals to take authorised power connection or serious action would be taken against those pilfering electricity.

A few firms are also spreading awareness to take safety precautions and avoid mishappenings or fire at the Pandals. In order to ensure safety, organisers need to install mandatory ELCB (Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker) to ensure the safety of devotees and volunteers visiting the pandals.

Talking about the temporary connection to Navratri / Durga Puja Pandals, the spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited said, "As Mumbai is gearing up to celebrate the Navratri / Durga Puja festival, we at Adani Electricity understand the significance of uninterrupted power supply to brighten the festivities."

Last year, Adani Electricity provided an uninterrupted power supply to 568 Navratri/Durga Puja pandals all over Mumbai city. The company has made the preparations to release fast connections, and activate ‘operation squads’ to maintain the supply reliability. Adani Electricity released the connection within 48 hours after receiving the application from Navratri/Durga Puja pandals.

“This year as well, our dedicated Quick Response team has been strategically deployed with a well-defined response and restoration plan for the safety and reliability of Navratri / Durga puja pandals and devotees,” the spokesperson added.

Adani Electricity Mumbai navratri Durga Puja Gautam Adani

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

