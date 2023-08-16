Free bus travel for women to continue in Karnataka: Minister Reddy

Karnataka Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday asserted that Shakti scheme offering free ride in non-luxury government buses to women in the state will continue for the next 10 years.

His clarification comes following some rumours being spread in the social media against the scheme.

"I would like to tell the people of Karnataka, especially the school children, that some people are spreading lies that one of the poll guarantees Shakti' scheme will be stopped. Trusting the rumours, some people went to ask for a bus pass," Reddy told reporters here.

He said, "Shakti scheme is going to remain for at least 10 years. There is no need for women to buy passes. Some people, especially those from a specific party, are trying to play mischief by spreading lies in the social media."



As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the ministers and MLAs from Bengaluru, reporters asked Reddy whether there was any discussion on the stalled municipal level public works in the city.

The minister said Special Investigation Teams are probing the works taken in the past (during the BJP tenure) and hence there was not much discussion on the subject.

"The SITs have been mandated to complete their investigation within a month. Out of 30 days, 10 days have already lapsed. So, there was not much discussions on public works. Bills of only those contractors who have done good work will be cleared," the minister said.

To a question, he said there was no talks on the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, discussions took place regarding the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation election, which is likely to be held in December, the minister said.