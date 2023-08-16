Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65539.42 + 137.50
Nifty (0.16%)
19465.00 + 30.45
Nifty Midcap (0.08%)
37801.65 + 31.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.10%)
5329.60 -5.45
Nifty Bank (-0.33%)
43946.40 -144.55
Heatmap

Free bus travel for women to continue in Karnataka: Minister Reddy

His clarification comes following some rumours being spread in the social media against the scheme

cluster buses, DTC orange bus

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Karnataka Transport Minister R Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday asserted that Shakti scheme offering free ride in non-luxury government buses to women in the state will continue for the next 10 years.
His clarification comes following some rumours being spread in the social media against the scheme.
"I would like to tell the people of Karnataka, especially the school children, that some people are spreading lies that one of the poll guarantees Shakti' scheme will be stopped. Trusting the rumours, some people went to ask for a bus pass," Reddy told reporters here.
He said, "Shakti scheme is going to remain for at least 10 years. There is no need for women to buy passes. Some people, especially those from a specific party, are trying to play mischief by spreading lies in the social media."

As Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting with the ministers and MLAs from Bengaluru, reporters asked Reddy whether there was any discussion on the stalled municipal level public works in the city.
The minister said Special Investigation Teams are probing the works taken in the past (during the BJP tenure) and hence there was not much discussion on the subject.
"The SITs have been mandated to complete their investigation within a month. Out of 30 days, 10 days have already lapsed. So, there was not much discussions on public works. Bills of only those contractors who have done good work will be cleared," the minister said.

Also Read

Karnataka govt to start free bus ride for women in state from June 11

T20 World Cup Final Highlights: Australia complete 2nd hattrick of titles

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to be sworn in as Karnataka CM, Dy CM today

Article 370: SC asks if Parl can enact law to divide J&K into two UTs

Govt keeping close watch on flood situation, rescue ops underway: Punjab CM

10,000 new Self Help Group will be set up in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

PM Vishwakarma initiative will celebrate our traditional artisans: Modi

No homes for homestays, no roads for trips: HP, U'khand reel from deluge

To a question, he said there was no talks on the Lok Sabha elections. In fact, discussions took place regarding the Bengaluru Municipal Corporation election, which is likely to be held in December, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Buses Travel

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceHyundai-General Motors DealStock to watch todayIMD Weather Update TodayThe Vaccine WarPM-eBus SewaiPhone 15 ProductionUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: OfficialsM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customersApple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmenIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon