From waste management to multi-level parking, Ayodhya gets a civic makeover

The construction of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya will completely transform the holy city

IANS Ayodhya
Devotees celebrate the start of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya (Photo: PTI)

Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
The construction of the Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya will completely transform the holy city.

With the municipal corporation and the district administration busy renovating the old Ayodhya, work is also going on for solid waste management, liquid waste management and multi-level parking in Ayodhya.

The liquid waste falling into the Saryu river has been completely stopped. For its disposal the municipal corporation has implemented several schemes in which many sewage treatment plants (STP) are being set up.

The municipal commissioner of Ayodhya told IANS that a hybrid plan has been prepared. Along with this, the work on the solid waste plant is almost complete.

Along with the drainage pattern for grey water and black water for liquid waste, a treatment plant is also being constructed.

"A new STP of 12 million litres per day (MLD) is currently functional and one STP of 6 MLD is completed. Simultaneously, another STP of 33 MLD is under construction which will handle District 1 Part 2 of Ayodhya," he said.

Underground drainage work is also going on. Along with this, Kaushalya Sadan is being constructed in which there will be space for destitute women and children.

He said that there are many government schemes which are working in Ayodhya.

According to the municipal commissioner, multi-level parking is being constructed at a cost of Rs 35 crore. This will help in relocating vehicles being parked in front of offices and traffic jams will not occur. There are many projects on which the municipal corporation is working continuously.

--IANS

pkt/prw/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya Religious tourism

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 12:14 PM IST

