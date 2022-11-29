JUST IN
Data of 5.4 million users exposed online as Musk reveals Twitter 2.0
Twitter CEO Musk says will 'look into' way to recover old Vine videos
Foxconn offers up to $1,800 bonus to workers to stay in China's iPhone city
Amazon is making series on FTX with Marvel movies famed Russo brothers
Elon Musk loses top 100 advertisers on Twitter in a month: Study
Will make phones if Apple, Google remove Twitter from app stores: Elon Musk
Thanksgiving Day online sales touch $5.3 bn in US, mobile top choice
Twitter as a platform must be fair to all: Musk on Trump's reinstatement
US regulators ban Huawei, ZTE Telecom equipment on data-security risk
Jaguar Land Rover cuts UK production on chip shortages: Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Iran summons German envoy over officials' 'meddlesome' anti-Tehran remarks
Business Standard

States, trade body settle with Google, iHeartMedia over misleading ads

The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced settlements Monday with Google and iHeartMedia related to misleading radio advertisements about a Google cellphone

Topics
Google | Advertisment | United States

AP  |  Sacramento (Calif) 

Google

The Federal Trade Commission and a handful of states announced settlements Monday with Google and iHeartMedia related to misleading radio advertisements about a Google cellphone.

The settlements stem from complaints alleging Google paid to have radio personalities endorse and talk about their personal experiences using the Pixel 4, one of the company's cellphones, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta. At the time, the phone wasn't available and many of the radio DJs had not used it, Bonta said.

The ads ran more than 23,000 times across 10 media markets, including Los Angeles and San Francisco, Bonta's office said.

Google will pay $9 million and iHeartMedia will pay $400,000, Bonta's office said. iHeartMedia is the largest owner of radio stations in the nation. Some smaller radio stations also ran the ads.

Google tried to take shortcuts in advertising its products, and now it's paying the price, Bonta said in a statement. Asking DJs to share personal experiences about a product they had not used is misleading and a violation of state consumer protection laws."

The radio advertisements aired in late 2019 and early 2020.

California's complaint includes a script given to radio personalities that included first-person language about using the phone's camera to take photos at night for events like football games and meteor showers, as well as using the phone's voice activation system.

These Radio Personalities did not own or regularly use a Pixel 4 and had not used a Pixel 4 to take pictures at night, as indicated in scripts," according to the complaint.

Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Texas and the Federal Trade Commission were part of the settlements.

Of the settlement money, California will receive nearly $3 million. The money will be split between the state and Alameda County, where the case was filed, and be used to enforce consumer protection laws, a spokeswoman for Bonta said.

The settlement bars Google from making misrepresentations in endorsements of its products for 20 years. The company will also be required to regularly report to California about its compliance with the settlement.

Google did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment, and iHeartMedia spokesperson Wendy Goldberg declined to comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 06:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.