Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.73%)
66750.61 + 485.05
Nifty (0.53%)
19832.20 + 105.15
Nifty Midcap (0.95%)
40977.70 + 383.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.95%)
5916.65 + 55.85
Nifty Bank (1.04%)
45345.10 + 466.75
Heatmap

G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1

The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2023 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of the G20 Summit, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday requested the commuters to use Magenta Line for reaching to Terminal 1 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport.
DMRC in its notification also said that feeder buses between Delhi Aerocity Station of Airport Line and Terminal 1 will be unavailable from September 8 to 10.
"To reach Terminal 1 of IGI Airport, commuters are requested to use Magenta Line and get down at Terminal 1-IGI Airport Metro Station. Feeder Buses between Delhi Aerocity Station of Airport Line and Terminal 1 will be unavailable from 8th to 10th September," DMRC said in a statement.
India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10.
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am from terminal stations on all lines of the network on September 8, 9 and 10.
The metro trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all lines till 6 am and after 6 am, metro trains will run as per the normal timetable throughout the day on all lines.

Also Read

DMRC invites tenders to measure vibrations of structures at 90 locations

Service delays on Delhi Metro's magenta line for 2 hrs due to signal issues

DMRC planning to construct a subway to connect T3 and T2 at Delhi airport

Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed, says DMRC

Signs of recovery: Delhi Metro regains 90% of pre-pandemic ridership levels

G20 Summit Joint Communique decoded: Why is consensus among members matters

NH-5 in Himachal blocked due to landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

'I'm looking forward': PM Modi on three bilateral meetings scheduled today

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

"All Metro stations will remain open for the general public during this period (September 8-10) except Supreme Court Metro Station where no boarding/deboarding of passengers will be allowed on September 9-10 due to security constraints," said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC.
In view of this prestigious G-20 summit being held in the national capital, Delhi Metro also appeals to its passengers to extend all possible cooperation in the smooth running of the Metro services and follow the instructions of station staff and guidelines issued by the authorities from time to time without falling prey to rumours.
For regular updates regarding Metro services, passengers are advised to follow DMRC's official social media handles @officialDMRC on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram including the 'Delhi Metro Rail' App and website www.delhimetrorail.com. Passengers are also advised to use the 'DMRC Travel' App for instant booking of QR tickets for travel in Metro eliminating the need to go to ticket counters/stand in queue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 summit Delhi Metro

First Published: Sep 08 2023 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesG20 Summit 2023 Live UpdatesJawan box office collection Day 1Jawan OTT ReleaseStocks to WatchG20 Summit 2023 | PM ModiG20 Summit | What is open and closed in DelhiCash Withdraw from ATM using UPIEngland vs New Zealand Playing 11

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today'India' to 'Bharat': How much would it cost to rename our country?

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon