Cong accuses govt of 'favouritism' in small arms deal with Adani Group
Business Standard

PM Modi announces establishment of a 'Startup Bridge' between India, Italy

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks at the press meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni here at Hyderabad House

Topics
Narendra Modi | start- ups | India Prime Minister

ANI  Asia 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the establishment of a 'Startup Bridge' between India and Italy, and said that both countries have laid special emphasis on increasing cooperation in areas like Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, IT, semiconductors, telecom and space.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks at the press meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni here at Hyderabad House.

Pointing that India and Italy are celebrating the 75th anniversary of their bilateral relations this year, PM Modi also said "we have decided to give the status of Strategic Partnership to India-Italy partnership" on this occasion.

"We emphasized on further strengthening our economic ties," said PM Modi, adding "our 'Make in India' and 'Self-reliant India' campaigns are opening up immense investment opportunities in India."

"We laid special emphasis on increasing cooperation in areas like Renewable Energy, Green Hydrogen, IT, semiconductors, telecom, and space. The establishment of a Startup Bridge between India and Italy is being announced today, which we welcome," the PM added.

Noting that India and Italy are walking shoulder to shoulder in the fight against terrorism and separatism, the Prime Minister said "we discussed in detail how to further strengthen this cooperation."

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the relations between India and Italy, PM Modi said "we decided to make an action plan."

"With this, we will be able to showcase the diversity, history, science and technology, innovation, sports and achievements of both countries on the global stage."

On the occasion, the Prime Minister mentioned the Ukrain-Russia conflict and said India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process.

"From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has made it clear that this dispute can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy. And India is fully prepared to contribute to any peace process,"

He also welcomed Italy's active participation in the Indo-Pacific, saying the move will help in identifying concrete themes for enhancing our cooperation in Indo-Pacific.

"We also welcome Italy's active participation in the Indo-Pacific. It is a matter of great pleasure that Italy has decided to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative. With this, we will be able to identify concrete themes for enhancing our cooperation in Indo-Pacific," said the PM.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also spoke on bilateral engagement between the two countries in areas of defence and security, economy and technology.

For India, Italy has been closely following the European Union's Indo-Pacific Strategy and is keen to participate in it both economically as well as strategically.

In her visit to India, Meloni is being accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan and a high-powered business delegation.

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 16:06 IST

