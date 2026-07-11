Gadkari urges cooperation among Brics nations to shape future of mobility

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday called for deeper cooperation among Brics nations to build transport systems that are sustainable, resilient, inclusive and future-ready, stating that the grouping's collective strength presents a unique opportunity to shape the future of global mobility through innovation, partnership and shared responsibility.

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways was addressing the 3rd Brics Transport Ministers' Meeting being held in Nagpur under India's Brics Chairship.

Welcoming transport ministers, delegation heads and senior officials from the member countries, Gadkari said the meeting is a significant step towards strengthening transport cooperation among emerging economies.

India's Brics Chairship, guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', reflects a people centric, humanity-first approach inspired by the timeless philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or the 'world is one family', he added.

"Brics, representing nearly half of the world's population, is uniquely positioned to lead the development of transport systems that are cleaner, safer, smarter and more efficient while advancing sustainable economic growth and regional connectivity," Gadkari said while calling for stronger Brics collaboration.

Common challenges relating to infrastructure financing, congestion, emissions, road safety and last-mile connectivity require collective solutions, he asserted.

The Union minister emphasised India's readiness to deepen cooperation through knowledge sharing, capacity building, technological collaboration and joint research in green hydrogen, electric mobility, alternative fuels, digital transport systems and sustainable multimodal infrastructure.

Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the meeting, Gadkari said the deliberations would further strengthen Brics transport cooperation and contribute to practical, innovative and people-centric mobility solutions.

He called upon Brics nations to work together to build transport systems that promote inclusive growth, strengthen regional connectivity, protect the environment and contribute to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

Emphasising that transport is the backbone of economic development, Gadkari highlighted India's rapid transformation across the road, rail, maritime and aviation sectors.

"India has developed the world's second-largest road network while significantly expanding access-controlled expressways and multimodal connectivity. The Hybrid Annuity Model as a successful framework for mobilising private investment in infrastructure," he pointed out.

Indian Railways have undergone unprecedented modernisation through near-complete electrification of the broad-gauge network, expansion of Vande Bharat services, progress on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor and landmark engineering achievements such as the new Pamban Bridge, he said.

Gadkari also highlighted the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, digital initiatives including e-Navik and e-Samudra, and the Green Shipping initiative as important steps towards strengthening maritime infrastructure and logistics efficiency.

The two-day meeting is being organised under India's Brics Chairship theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

The delegates from member countries - Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates - will participate in discussions on sustainable transport, infrastructure, clean mobility, logistics resilience and multimodal connectivity.