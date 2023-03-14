JUST IN
Rahul's remarks disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day
India wants smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps
Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional funds
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration: Union Health ministry
Satish Kaushik death: Vikas Malu's wife skips summons by Delhi Police
No proposal to lease non-operational airstrips for pilot training: Govt
India at Oscars: Deepika stuns in Louis Vuitton gown, team 'RRR' goes desi
Man accused of smoking, unruly behaviour on Air India flight gets bail
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy announces monthly LPG subsidy of Rs 300
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Will Pak travel to India for ICC World Cup? Here's what Najam Sethi said
icon-arrow-left
Mumbai Airport passenger traffic at 4 mn crosses pre-Covid levels in Feb
Business Standard

Rahul's remarks disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

Opposition members raised slogans from the aisles and avoided trooping into the well of the house

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Lok Sabha | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha
Representative Image

The row over Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Britain seeking intervention of the US and European nations over disappearing democracy in India disrupted the Lok Sabha for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Soon after the house assembled, BJP members raised slogans seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi, while the Congress-led opposition waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi maafi mango (Rahul Gandhi apologise)," BJP members shouted repeatedly from their seats. Some ministers, too, were on their feet.

Opposition members raised slogans from the aisles and avoided trooping into the well of the house.

"BRICS ka 'I' ludak raha hai (The 'I' in BRICS is tottering), read one placard referring to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping.

"Pata nahi pehle janam main kya paap kiya tha, Hindustan main paida hua (Don't know what sin I had committed that I was born in India)," read another placard waved by a Congress member quoting the Prime Minister's speech in Seoul in May 2015.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tried to take up the Question Hour and appealed to the members to uphold the dignity of the house.

Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain decorum of the house and not show placards, Birla said they should let the Lok Sabha function.

"I will give the opportunity to raise issues after Question Hour. Question Hour is an important part of parliamentary proceedings. I will give you adequate opportunities, but after Question Hour. I urge you to return to your seats. I will allow every topic to be raised as per the rules," Birla said.

However, Congress members continued their protest following which the speaker adjourned the house till 2 pm.

Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks, the ruling BJP charged that the Congress leader has tried to defame India.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Monday too, as the BJP-Congress slugfest escalated over Gandhi's remark. The government sought an apology while the opposition benches demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 14:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.