Rahul's remarks disrupt Lok Sabha proceedings for second consecutive day

The row over Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Britain seeking intervention of the US and European nations over disappearing democracy in India disrupted the for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Soon after the house assembled, members raised slogans seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi, while the Congress-led waved placards with quotes from speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visits abroad.

" maafi mango ( apologise)," members shouted repeatedly from their seats. Some ministers, too, were on their feet.

members raised slogans from the aisles and avoided trooping into the well of the house.

"BRICS ka 'I' ludak raha hai (The 'I' in BRICS is tottering), read one placard referring to the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa grouping.

"Pata nahi pehle janam main kya paap kiya tha, Hindustan main paida hua (Don't know what sin I had committed that I was born in India)," read another placard waved by a Congress member quoting the Prime Minister's speech in Seoul in May 2015.

Speaker Om Birla tried to take up the Question Hour and appealed to the members to uphold the dignity of the house.

Asking the Congress members, who were on their feet, to maintain decorum of the house and not show placards, Birla said they should let the function.

"I will give the opportunity to raise issues after Question Hour. Question Hour is an important part of parliamentary proceedings. I will give you adequate opportunities, but after Question Hour. I urge you to return to your seats. I will allow every topic to be raised as per the rules," Birla said.

However, Congress members continued their protest following which the speaker adjourned the house till 2 pm.

Gandhi recently alleged in London that the structures of Indian democracy are under brutal attack and there is a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Demanding an apology from Gandhi for his remarks, the ruling charged that the Congress leader has tried to defame India.

Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted on Monday too, as the BJP-Congress slugfest escalated over Gandhi's remark. The government sought an apology while the benches demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

