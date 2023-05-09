close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gem export promotion council launches India jewellery exhibition in Dubai

India's exports to the UAE grew by 11.8 per cent to USD 31.3 billion, with the gem and jewellery sector witnessing a surge of 16.54 per cent to USD 5.77 billion

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Jewellery

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council on Tuesday launched India Jewellery Exposition Centre, a 365-day exhibition platform, in Dubai to commemorate the first anniversary of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

"CEPA is one of the most ambitious pacts. India's exports to UAE have exceeded USD 30 billion, with gems and jewellery and plastics deriving benefits from lower-priced inputs. GJEPC (Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council) has set up IJEX and I see tremendous value in such initiatives.

"CEPA will accelerate business momentum and is expected to transform the scale and scope of bilateral partnerships," Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary Rajesh Kumar said in a statement.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) has been a boon to the bilateral trade relations between the two nations, with India-UAE trade growing by 16 per cent to reach USD 84.5 billion in 2022-23 from USD 72.9 billion the previous year.

Of this, India's exports to the UAE grew by 11.8 per cent to USD 31.3 billion, with the gem and jewellery sector witnessing a surge of 16.54 per cent to USD 5.77 billion.

"The gems and jewellery sector is among the industries that have gained significantly from CEPA. India's exports in this sector have witnessed impressive growth.

Also Read

CEPA: India's non-oil exports to UAE rise 5% during June-January

Dubai court rejects Sanjay Shah's appeal in fraud case; to extradite him

Gem, jewellery exports decline 15% to Rs 25,844 crore in Oct: GJEPC

Gems, jewellery exports rise 12% to Rs 19,855 crore in November: GJEPC

1.24 million Indian tourists visit Dubai in first 9 months of 2022

Maharashtra logs 179 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,567

UIDAI, labour ministry top performers in grievance redressal index

TN Cabinet reshuffle: TRB Rajaa inducted in Stalin-led council of ministers

Social media appeal to voters outside polling area not under law: EC

Market regulator issues legal notices to PTC India Financial Services

"I am sure the Indian jewellery industry would make the most of this opportunity and take the exports of the gem and jewellery exports to the pre-Covid level of USD 10 billion to the UAE soon," GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CEPA Dubai GJEPC

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Markets too optimistic on interest rate reversal, says Hechler-Fayd'herbe

Credit Suisse
2 min read
Premium

SHE can coexist with enterprise

SHE can coexist with enterprise
5 min read

Social media appeal to voters outside polling area not under law: EC

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission
3 min read
Premium

Stressing stability

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

Lionel Messi to play for Saudi Arabia in £522-million 'done deal'

Lionel Messi
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Minister Nasar dropped, TRP Raja inducted in TN Cabinet Reshuffle

Russia may ease norms for Indian dairy imports
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Cheetah from Africa dies in Kuno National Park, 3rd fatality in 42 days

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon