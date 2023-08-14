Glasses on door of Owaisi's Delhi house found broken, police probe on

Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday.

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.

Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.

Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.

Also Read AIMIM President Owaisi alleges attack on Delhi residence by miscreants Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today Environment of hatred created in India, Muslims targeted in Nuh: Owaisi Google reportedly cancels 'Project Iris' augmented reality smart glasses People celebrating killing of Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf are vultures: Owaisi PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition Toll rises to 7 in Solan cloudburst, Himachal CM Sukhu condoles deaths If Priyanka contests from Varanasi for Lok Sabha, she will win: Sanjay Raut LIVE: Surjewala demands consultations on bills replacing criminal laws Govt plans to roll out welfare measures for gig workers ahead of elections