Glasses on door of Owaisi's Delhi house found broken, police probe on

A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses

Owaisi, owaisi in lok sabha

Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday.
A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.
Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.
Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Asaduddin Owaisi Delhi Delhi Police

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

