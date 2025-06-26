Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 10:03 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
2 women Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur

The gunfight broke out late Wednesday evening at a forest under Kohkameta police station limits in Abhujmaad area

Two women Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur.

Press Trust of India Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Two women Naxalites have been killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Thursday.

The gunfight broke out late Wednesday evening at a forest under Kohkameta police station limits in Abhujmaad area when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The DRG personnel, belonging to Narayanpur and Kondagaon districts, were involved in the operation launched based on inputs about the presence of senior cadres of Maad division of Maoists, he said.

"So far, bodies of two women Naxalites along with an Insas rifle and a .315 bore rifle have been recovered from the spot," the official said.

 

The operation was still underway, he added.

