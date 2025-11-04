Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / People / Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja passes away in London at 85

Hinduja Group chairman Gopichand Hinduja passes away in London at 85

Gopichand was part of the second generation of the Hinduja family and assumed the role of chairman in May 2023, following the death of his elder brother, Srichand Hinduja

Gopichand Hinduja

Gopichand Hinduja (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gopichand P Hinduja, chairman of the multinational Hinduja Group, passed away in London at the age of 85, according to a PTI report on Tuesday, citing sources.
 
Hinduja had been unwell for several weeks and died in a London hospital, the report added.
 
Popularly known as ‘GP’ in business circles, he was part of the second generation of the Hinduja family and took over as chairman in May 2023, following the death of his elder brother, Srichand Hinduja.
 
He is survived by his wife, Sunita, his sons, Sanjay and Dheeraj, and his daughter, Rita.
  

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

