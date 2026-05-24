Sunday, May 24, 2026 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda, Sudan

Govt advises citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda, Sudan

Countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission, the advisory said

Ebola, Congo

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also designated the outbreak affecting the DRC and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Uganda and South Sudan in view of the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo strain in parts of Africa.

The advisory comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 17 declared the situation a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also designated the outbreak affecting the DRC and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

According to the advisory issued by the Indian government on Saturday, the WHO's IHR Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at points of entry to "detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection" while discouraging travel to the affected regions.

 

Countries bordering the DRC and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission, the advisory said.

Also Read

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

WHO declares Ebola outbreak 'health emergency' of international concern

healthcare US, CDC, centres for diesease control

US to keep out green-card holders returning from Ebola-hit regions

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Ebola outbreak in Congo spreading rapidly amid treatment gaps, warns WHO

Ebola virus

WHO chief Adhanom says Ebola outbreak in Congo is 'spreading rapidly'

Ebola, Congo

Ebola spreads silently through Congo's mines and conflict-hit regions

"The Government of India advises all its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan," it said.

Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries have been urged to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities, maintain heightened hygiene precautions, avoid contact with symptomatic persons and seek immediate medical attention in case of fever or related symptoms.

Ebola is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo strain of the virus and is known to have a high mortality rate.

The advisory noted that no vaccines or specific treatments have yet been approved to prevent or treat Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo strain.

India has not reported any case of Ebola linked to the Bundibugyo strain so far, according to the advisory.

The government said it is closely monitoring the evolving situation in the affected countries in line with the WHO recommendations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

heatwave

IMD warns of severe heatwave across North India, temperatures set to rise

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

West Bengal announces free travel for women in state-run buses from June 1

Delhi gymkhana club

Delhi Gymkhana Club to write to L&DO seeking clarity on handover order

High temperatures

Delhi sizzles at 44.6°C as IMD warns of a prolonged heatwave spell

Energy, clean energy, fossil fuel

Ladakh gets clean energy boost as ONGC geothermal project pact extended

Topics : Ebola Africa Viruses

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2026 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance