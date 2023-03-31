close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt directs retailers not to keep 'unseasonable' profit margin on tur dal

The average retail price of tur dal has increased by 11.12 per cent to Rs 115 per kilogramme in the country in the last one year as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tur dal

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Concerned over rising tur dal prices, consumer affairs secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Friday directed retailers not to keep their profit margin on pulses, especially tur dal, at "unreasonal level".

In a meeting with Retailers Association of India (RAI) and major organised retailers, the secretary told them to calibrate the retail margins in such a way that the composition of pulses consumption basket of households is not disturbed by price rise.

"He directed them to ensure that retail margins for pulses, especially tur dal, are not kept at unreasonable level," an official statement said.

The retail industry players expressed their commitment to extend full cooperation with the government and also assured that all efforts will be made to keep prices of pulses under control.

Today's meeting with retail association and major organised retail chains is part of the series of meetings that the department had with stakeholders across pulses value chain to ensure availability and affordability of pulses for consumers.

Meanwhile, the department is closely monitoring the stock disclosure of traders and importers in order to check hoarding.

Also Read

India's pulses market hots up after arrival of new tur, early chana crops

Govt sets up committee to monitor tur dal stocks to check hoarding

OIC asks Taliban to reconsider ban on women from working for NGOs

Fodder scam: SC rejects CBI's plea against bail of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav

Samajwadi Party, RLD chiefs will not join Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in UP

India under PM Modi's helped other countries fight Covid-19: Mandaviya

Centre clears 26th tranche of electoral bonds; sale from Monday

Over 10 mn mobile numbers linked with Aadhaar in Feb on residents' requests

NCLAT's 'effects analysis' order on Google may hinder other big tech probes

Wearing face mask mandatory in TN hospitals from April 1: Health Minister

The average retail price of tur dal has increased by 11.12 per cent to Rs 115 per kilogramme in the country in the last one year as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry.

Prices are under pressure as the country's tur production is estimated to be lower at 36.66 million tonnes in the 2022-23 crop year (July-June), as against 42.20 million tonnes in the previous year as per the agriculture ministry's second estimate.

Tur is mainly a kharif (summer) crop. The country imports some quantities of the pulse to meet the domestic demand.

Topics : tur daal | retailers | Government

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 5:44 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon