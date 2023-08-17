Rajasthan leads nationwide retail inflation chart at 9.7% in July

Rajasthan emerges as the leader in retail inflation rates for July, registering a staggering 9.7 per cent, overshadowing relief efforts extended by the state through its 'Mehangai Rahat Camps' aimed at curbing inflationary pressures, according to a report by the Times of India.

Rajasthan's retail inflation figures for July were followed closely by Jharkhand at 9.2 per cent. As highlighted by economists and consumer protection organisations within the state, this surge is attributed to a combination of factors, including supply interruptions in the vegetable market, heightened spending during election periods, and the influence of the low base effect, added the report.

The disruption in vegetable supply, primarily caused by adverse weather conditions, has dealt a blow to the stability of prices. Notably, the price hikes extend beyond just tomatoes, impacting a spectrum of vegetables such as ginger, which have surged in cost over the past couple of months. It's also possible that prices might not return to normal levels due to inadequate rainfall.

Elections also played a significant role in the inflation surge, as the assembly polls pumped extra liquidity into the state. The prevailing theory is that increased cash flow in the hands of people tends to drive up prices. The recent assembly elections increased the maximum poll spending limit for candidates, from Rs 28 lakh to Rs 40 lakh.

Welfare measures introduced by the government, while intended to provide relief, have contributed to the inflationary pressures. The 'Mehangai Rahat Camps' sought to alleviate financial burdens through subsidies on utilities like cooking gas, electricity, health insurance, and medical treatments. However, this infusion of money into the hands of citizens has inadvertently added to the liquidity pool and potentially fueled inflation.

As measured by the consumer price index, the rural retail inflation surged from 5.11 per cent to 9.30 per cent in July. The urban counterpart saw an even sharper increase from five per cent in June to 10.90 per cent.

Analysing the consumption pattern, the National Statistical Office unveiled that 37.43 per cent of retail inflation in July was attributed to vegetables, while cereals and related products contributed 13 per cent to the overall inflationary pressures.

As the state of Rajasthan grapples with high retail inflation, the effectiveness of the 'Mehangai Rahat Camps' relief mechanism comes under scrutiny. While supply disruptions, election dynamics, and increased liquidity all play a role, the challenge lies in balancing these forces to ensure stable and affordable living conditions for the state's people.