Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.57%)
65168.33 -371.09
Nifty (-0.55%)
19358.65 -106.35
Nifty Midcap (0.26%)
37898.45 + 96.80
Nifty Smallcap (0.26%)
5343.20 + 13.60
Nifty Bank (-0.20%)
43859.65 -86.75
Heatmap

Police, Naxalites exchange fire on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said

Mumbai police

Press Trust of India Gadchiroli
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 2:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a joint operation, the police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra and neighbouring Chhattisgarh recovered explosives, Maoist literature and other material following an exchange of fire with Naxalites along the border of both states, an official said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Nilotpal said.
"The Gadchiroli police had received intelligence inputs on August 15 night about the presence of a Naxalite camp of Sandra LOS (local organisation squad) and other such formations in north of Bhopalpatnam in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district along the border of the two states," he said.
The information was immediately shared with the Bijapur SP. After discussions, a joint team headed by Additional SP of Aheri (in Gadchiroli) Satish Deshmukh with nine C-60 parties comprising around 200 commandos and also comprising of Bijapur Deputy SP and 70 District Reserve Guard (DRG) commandos was formed for the combing operation, he added. C-60 is a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police, while the DRG is a unit formed to combat Maoist activities in Chhattisgarh. "While the joint team was combing the area late Wednesday, Naxalites opened indiscriminate firing on the police, who retaliated. After the exchange of fire ended, a search was carried out in the area in which detonators, gelatin sticks, large amount of Naxal literature, one mobile phone, four 'pitthus' (shoulder bags), tarpaulin sheets, and other items were seized," the official said. After the operation, the joint team returned to its camp safely, he said.
"Process of registering an offence is underway at Bhopalpatnam in Bijapur," he said.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: BJP poll plan labels seats as A, B, C, D

Dantewada IED blast probe: Four Naxalites held, three minors detained

IED used in Dantewada blast planted by Naxalites 2 months ago: Police

Chhattisgarh was free from economic slowdown during pandemic: CM Baghel

Rajasthan leads nationwide retail inflation chart at 9.7% in July

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

As Assembly polls near, debate over Bajrang Dal heats up in Madhya Pradesh

Chandrayaan-3: Vikram Lander successfully separates from propulsion module

Noida Metro begins UPI payment facility at all stations for tickets

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Chhattisgarh Police naxalites

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 2:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayIMD Weather Update TodayJPMorgan IndexTop Headlines TodayCochin Shipyard Share PriceUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Hospital revenues to grow 8-10% in FY24 on rise in lifestyle disease: ICRAM&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Banana prices rise to Rs 100 per kg amid shortage of supply from Tamil NaduLS Speaker nominates Rahul to Parl Standing Committee on Defence

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon