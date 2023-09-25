close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Govt formulating joint military doctrines to enhance forces' coordination

The defence ministry has already been working on an ambitious plan on theaterisation process to ensure jointness among the three services

Paramilitary personnel patrol the street as the court-ordered videography survey for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex is underway on the second day, in Varanasi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is in the process of formulating joint military doctrines in sync with its efforts to enhance synergy among the three services and other key wings of the defence establishment to effectively deal with future security challenges, officials said on Monday.
The defence ministry has already been working on an ambitious plan on theaterisation process to ensure jointness among the three services.
Various aspects relating to the joint doctrines were brainstormed at a conference on September 22.
"This historic, first such, conference was aimed to synergise and bridge gaps in understanding between headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and the three services in the formulation of doctrines, as also review the progress of joint doctrines being formulated," the defence ministry said.
It also helped in sharing best practices and ongoing initiatives on doctrinal issues, it said in a brief statement on Monday.
The 'joint doctrine review' conference was chaired by Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Doctrine Organisation and Training).

Also Read

US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases

Indian Navy Agniveer Admit Card 2023: Details about SSR & MR recruitment

Over 6,000 posts of Captain, Major ranks vacant in Army: MoS Ajay Bhatt

Dy Navy Chief Mahindru on 3 days Kenya visit to oversee maritime exercise

Chinese Naval warship docks in Colombo port, to depart on Saturday

Guwahati airport handles 1,000 metric tonnes of cargo in last three months

Bengaluru Bandh: What's open and what's closed on September 26?

IRCTC announces no convenience fee on air ticket booking from Sep 25 to 27

Mizoram polls: Deceived by party leadership, say former ZPM members

Vacancies at district-level affecting important projects, says UP CM

The conference spanned over two sessions, brainstorming the joint doctrine formulation process. It reviewed the ongoing as well as future joint and service doctrines on diverse subjects such as cyberspace, amphibious and space.
"The conference was successful and achieved its stated aim," the ministry said.
It was attended by subject matter experts from the Doctrine Development Agencies of HQ IDS and the three services as also members from reputed think tanks.
Officials said the government has been making forward movement in the theaterisation plan as well.
According to the theaterisation plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the army, the navy and the air force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory under an operational commander.
At present, the three services have separate commands.
The theatre commands are being planned to integrate the capabilities of the three services and to ensure optimal utilisation of their resources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Army navy Indian Air Force

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon