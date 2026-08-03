Govt issues draft notification for phased V2V communication systems

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed phased implementation of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems to facilitate timely warnings and strengthen the use of connected technologies to boost road safety.

V2V communication enables nearby vehicles to exchange real-time information, including their speed, position, direction, acceleration, etc.

This information can provide warnings to drivers or vehicle systems in safety-critical situations, including sudden braking, forward-collision risk, unsafe lane changes and the approach of emergency vehicles.

MoRTH has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

"The 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band has been considered for V2V and other Intelligent Transportation System applications," the draft notification said.

The Department of Telecommunications, through G.S.R. 466 (E) dated 10 June 2026, has exempted the use of this frequency band from licensing requirements.

Under the draft notification, the following timeline is proposed: Vehicles of categories L, M and N, manufactured on or after October 1, 2027, will be required to comply with AIS-230, where they are fitted with V2V communication systems.

Vehicles of categories L, M and N, manufactured on or after October 1, 2028, will be required to be fitted with V2V communication systems conforming to AIS-230.

Unlike conventional vehicle safety systems, which primarily depend on onboard sensors and driver reaction, V2V communication can provide information beyond the direct line of sight. It is therefore expected to complement Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and support proactive accident prevention, connected mobility and future intelligent transport applications.

According to the draft notification, the phased approach will provide vehicle manufacturers and other stakeholders adequate time to prepare for the implementation of the new requirements.

AIS-230 has been developed with enabling features to specify the minimum technical, functional, performance, environmental and security requirements for V2V communication systems installed in vehicles operating on Indian roads.

The standard covers factory-installed On-Board Units using Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) technology in the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band.

The standard also provides for the phased introduction of safety use cases such as: emergency brake alert; forward collision warning; wrong-way driving; and emergency vehicle alert.

The Ministry had constituted a Task Force for the development and implementation of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in the country with specific emphasis on V2V communication.

The Task Force recommended the use of the 5.9 GHz ITS/V2X frequency range for improving road safety.