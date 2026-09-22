Govt mandates BIS certification for smartphone screen protectors from Apr 1

The government has mandated compulsory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification for smartphone screen protectors, requiring entities to secure regulatory approval before selling such products in India.

The move is expected to curb sales of low-quality smartphone screen protectors and help domestic manufacturers like Optiemus Infracom, which has started production in India.

"The provisions of Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021, shall apply to the goods or articles as specified in column 2 (Screen Protectors for smartphones), added to the schedule of the said order by virtue of this notification, for conforming to the corresponding Indian standard as specified in column 3 IS 19348:2025), with effect from 1st April, 2027," a notification dated September 21 said.

Smartphone screen protectors are the 66th item to be notified under the rule. Other items in the list include smartphones, laptops, mobile and laptop chargers, LED televisions, microwave ovens, printers, and set-top boxes, among others.

"The introduction of mandatory BIS standards for screen protectors marks an important milestone for the category and a welcome step towards building a quality-led, Made-in-India ecosystem.

"At Optiemus Infracom, we are building on our existing screen-protector manufacturing capabilities, with a planned additional capacity of 2 crore units, to meet emerging demand and contribute to the growth of the domestic ecosystem," Optiemus Infracom executive chairman Ashok Gupta said.

Optiemus has set up a production unit in Noida to manufacture tempered glass screen protectors using technology from US material technology firm Corning and expects to start shipments from January 2027.

The company expects Rs 1,800-2,000 crore revenue in the current financial year from its tempered glass screen protectors business.

Mobile device makers body ICEA chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said mandatory BIS certification from April 1, 2027, will protect consumers from sub-standard products while creating a level playing field for domestic manufacturers and global companies alike.

"With a market of over 500 million units a year, this move will catalyse a Rs 12,00016,000 crore quality-driven industry, generate around 60,000 direct and indirect jobs and contribute an estimated Rs 2,000 crore in GST revenues. It will also strengthen India's potential as a global manufacturing and export hub for screen protectors," he said.

The domestic market for tempered glass screen protectors is estimated at 400 million pieces with a retail value of Rs 20,000 crore in 2025.