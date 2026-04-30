Govt will focus on connecting Poonch-Rajouri with rail network: Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Thursday said the government will focus on connecting Poonch-Rajouri with the rail network of the country besides working on a rail link to Uri border town in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vaishnaw, who flagged off the first direct Vande Bharat Express between Srinagar and Jammu here, said detailed project reports for these railway links have already been made.

"We will now focus on connecting Poonch and Rajouri with rail connectivity. We will also take up project to connect Uri with train," the minister said after the flagging-off ceremony.

"The DPRs for these projects have been made and we will try to get work started soon," he added.

On the Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat express, the railway minister called it a major landmark achievement which has become the lifeline of Jammu and Kashmir.

"This train service is a major landmark for people of Jammu and Kashmir. The prime minister inaugurated this train service between Katra and Kashmir last year. This train is very popular with 100% occupancy and has become a lifeline for Jammu and Kashmir," Vaishnaw said.

He said there was huge demand for increasing the passenger carrying capacity of the train.

"The eight coaches ran at 100 per cent occupancy and there was demand to increase the capacity. Now, it has been made a 20-coach train," he said.

The minister said train service benefited the people of Kashmir as it has been used for ferrying goods like cement, cars and bikes.

"I have been told that the prices of cement have dropped by Rs 50 (per bag). Around two crore kg (20,000 tons) of apples and other fruits have been transported through train to other parts of the country," he said.

Vaishnaw said the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar can operate in all weather conditions.

"We can run this train in minus 10 degree Celsius. You saw there was one foot snow last winter but the trains still operated. The design of this train incorporates all facilities and advanced features for passenger comfort, making it an all-weather train," he said.

The minister said this is the first time that a train is being operated at such a high altitude.

"This train will facilitate the easy movement of fruits, goods and all other items," he said.