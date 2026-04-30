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Home / India News / I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail in money laundering case

I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel gets bail in money laundering case

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not opposed the bail plea

Photo: Pexels

Earlier on April 14, the court had allowed the ED to quiz Chandel in its custody for 10 days | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

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A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to I-PAC co-founder and director Vinesh Chandel in a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Bansal noted that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not opposed the bail plea.

Justice Bansal, however, imposed several bail conditions.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier on April 14, the court had allowed the ED to quiz Chandel in its custody for 10 days, saying there are reasons to believe that he was actively involved in processes and activities connected with the generation, diversion and possession of proceeds of crime worth several crores.

 

The ED arrested Chandel on April 13 after questioning.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : money laundering case Money laundering Delhi court

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 12:39 PM IST

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