Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Haldwani violence: Police lifts internet suspension in affected areas

Five people were killed in the violence that erupted after the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, following which a curfew was imposed in the area

haldwani violence

The Chief Minister appealed to the local people to maintain peace. He gave clear instructions that no one would be allowed to play with law and order in the state

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lifting the suspension of internet services in violence affected Haldwani, Nainital police on Sunday warned of stringent action against miscreants who try to disrupt communal harmony by posting any provocative photo, comment, etc., on social media.
Earlier today, Nainital district administration has deployed a large number of police forces in Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area where the violence broke out on February 8 following an anti-encroachment drive.To keep the situation under control the entire area has been divided into 5 super zones, where 7 magistrates have been given charges.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The suspension of internet services has been ended. Stringent action will be taken against any of the miscreants who try to disrupt communal harmony and the law and order situation in the state by posting any provocative photo, video, comment, etc., on social media," the Nainital Police said in a post on X.
"Please keep patience and cooperate with the police administration," the post added.
So far, authorities have arrested five people and named 19 people in three FIRs registered.
Five people were killed in the violence that erupted after the anti-encroachment drive on Thursday, following which a curfew was imposed in the area.
Three FIRs were registered on Friday, and police stressed that there was no fresh violence and that the situation was under control.
On Friday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haldwani and said the attack on police personnel, including women officers, was highly condemnable.
The Chief Minister also inquired about the condition of the women police team and other policemen, administration, municipal corporation personnel, and journalists who were injured in the violence.
Dhami said that all the video footage and footprints of those who have broken the law and damaged government property are available. The process of identifying all the miscreants involved in this incident and taking legal action against them is underway. To ensure peace law and order in Banbhoolpura, the Chief Minister has instructed ADG Law and Order AP Anshuman to camp in the affected area.
The CM gave instructions to take strict action against the unruly elements, taking a strict view of the incidents of attacks on police and administration officials and personnel during the removal of illegal construction and spreading unrest in the area.

Also Read

Haldwani violence: Attack was pre-planned, says Nainital DM. 10 points

Four dead, over 100 police personnel injured in Haldwani violence

Uttarakhand mosque, madrasa demolition: Understanding Nazul & Waqf lands

UCC bill in U'khand assembly today, CM Dhami calls it 'moment of pride'

CM Dhami interacts with public, seeks votes ahead of Bageshwar bypoll

We want to celebrate 'yuva shakti': PM hails creators award initiative

Education key to achieving equality transformation, says VP Dhankar

HP govt plans tax concessions for milk producers, agri schemes in Budget

UPI to be launched in Sri Lanka, Mauritius on Monday in virtual ceremony

'Turkiye aims 30% rise in tourists from India in 2024, seeks partnerships'

The Chief Minister appealed to the local people to maintain peace. He gave clear instructions that no one would be allowed to play with law and order in the state.
The state government issued a high alert across the state on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand Nainital Internet services in India Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon