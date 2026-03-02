Monday, March 02, 2026 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / West Asia crisis: Akasa Air extends suspension of Gulf flights till March 3

West Asia crisis: Akasa Air extends suspension of Gulf flights till March 3

Airlines are closely monitoring the situation on operating flights to and through the West Asia

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Airlines, including Akasa Air, have cancelled many of their international flights for Monday | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 1:36 PM IST
Akasa Air extended the suspension of flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh till March 3 due to the West Asia crisis.

Airlines are closely monitoring the situation on operating flights to and through the West Asia as some of the airspaces in the region remain closed for commercial flights.

In the last two days, Indian carriers cancelled 760 international flights to various destinations, as per the civil aviation ministry.

"Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East, all Akasa Air flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh have also been suspended for March 03, 2026," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

 

Airlines, including Akasa Air, have cancelled many of their international flights for Monday.

"Our teams will continue to closely monitor the safety and security environment and proactively adjust our operations as required," Akasa Air said.

According to Akasa Air, for all bookings made to/from these cities until March 7, passengers may opt for a full refund or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.

Other airlines are also offering waivers for cancellation and rescheduling of tickets for a certain period in the wake of the West Asia crisis.

On Monday, Delhi airport operator DIAL, in a post on X, said ongoing political developments in the West Asia are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights.

Meanwhile, Air India, on Sunday, said it would operate its flights to North America and Europe using alternative routings over available airspaces in the West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 1:36 PM IST

