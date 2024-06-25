7,160 projects worth Rs 1.4 trn completed under Smart Cities Mission: MoHUA

As many as 7,160 projects worth Rs 1.43 trillion under Smart Cities Mission have been completed so far, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said on Tuesday, while another 854 projects worth Rs 20,392 crore are in advanced stages of completion.

The centre has released Rs 46,387 crore to 100 cities and 93 per cent of released funds have been utilised, the ministry said.

"Today marks a significant milestone as India celebrates the 9th anniversary of the Smart Cities Mission, launched on 25th June 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the past nine years, the mission has emerged as a beacon of urban transformation, enhancing the quality of life across 100 cities through 8,000+ multi-sectoral, innovative projects valued at approximately Rs 1.6 lakh crore," the ministry said.

Smart Cities Mission was launched by PM Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015. The main objective of the mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and give a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of 'smart solutions.'

"As of June 25, 2024, 7,160 projects worth Rs 1.43 trillion had been completed and another 854 projects worth Rs 20,392 crore are in advanced stages of completion. The Government of India (GOI) has released Rs 46,387 crore to 100 cities. 93 per cent of released GOI funds have been utilized," the ministry added.

Among key achievements under Smart Cities Mission, there is operation Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCC), the installation of 76,000 CCTV across 100 cities, the installation of 1,884 emergency call boxes, and 3,000 public address systems.

The ministry further said more than 6,800 km of water supply systems are being monitored through SCADA, reducing the non-revenue water and leakages.

"Around 4,800 vehicles across 50+ smart cities have been RFID enabled for Automatic Vehicle Location (AVL) to improve solid waste management in addition to innovative technologies deployed to improve Route Management, Collection and Daily Management," the ministry said.

Under the smart cities mission, more than 50 lakh Solar/LED streetlights have been installed and over 89,000 kms of underground electricity cabling constructed.

Under the mission, there has been the development of 12,300 kms of smart roads and 2500+ km of cycle tracks, alongside the Intelligent Transport Management System (ITMS), which has streamlined traffic operations and journey times.

Moreover, 44,054 Dwelling Units have been constructed so far and 6,312 rooms built in community housing projects like Rain Basera, Hostel (non-educational), night shelters, etc.

As per the ministry, more than 1,300 parks, green spaces and lakefront/riverfront promenades developed/ being developed.